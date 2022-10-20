Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,560 in the last 365 days.

Press Release: RIDOT Chosen for Climate Challenge Award

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it has been chosen to receive $312,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) as one of 35 participants in Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Climate Challenge Initiative.

The Climate Challenge Initiative provides funding, training, and technical assistance to help state departments of transportation (DOTs) and other public sector stakeholders explore the use of Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). RIDOT won the funds for its proposal to use permeable pavement on North Road in Jamestown. Research has shown that using permeable pavement on road surfaces that flood frequently, like North Road, may disperse the water more quickly and limit flooding in the adjacent community.

The project will resurface a 2,000-foot section of the road with permeable pavement. The project area crosses Great Creek, a tidal marsh which often overtops North Road rendering a key north-south route on the island impassable to most vehicles for a quarter-mile stretch. The project will demonstrate the viability of using permeable pavement as a way to mitigate the impacts of coastal flooding on low-lying roads.

The pilot project will also help RIDOT understand how standard road maintenance activities like snow plowing might be affected by this type or road surface. The total cost to implement is expected to be $1 million.

You just read:

Press Release: RIDOT Chosen for Climate Challenge Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.