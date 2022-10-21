Dorian Murrell Family Respond to Tyler Newby Guilty Verdict and Lesser Conviction
This decision from the judge of a lesser charge going against evidence and statements that support murder is concrete proof of systemic racism in the court system of Indianapolis.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We the family of Dorian Murrell would like to release our response to the lesser conviction of Reckless Homicide and not Murder of Dorian Murrell. [Scott Superior Court Case 72D01-2208-SC-000063]. From the start of this case there has been problem after problem when dealing with the Prosecutor’s Office about this case. The first trial was fumbled, and Prosecutors did not properly present evidence of all charges during trial to convict Tyler Newby, and in October of 2021 the Tyler Newby trial was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.
— Dorian Murrell Family
There have been multiple biased decisions made in favor of Tyler Newby beginning with him receiving a Bond for murder in the State of Indiana. The ongoing problems and unusual handling of this case has caused us to raise multiple complaints of concerns during this two-year litigation process. There is key evidence that will convict Tyler Newby and Anthony Eads of Murder; evidence that the Prosecutor did not use or represent during trial. Being found guilty is a step in the right direction but Tyler Newby and Anthony Eads were looking for trouble. They went to a protest with a firearm to cause trouble. They both then lied to cover up the truth about the murder and details of the crime on May 31, 2020, downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.
This decision from the judge of a lesser charge going against evidence and statements that support murder is concrete proof of systemic racism in the court system of Indianapolis. The life of Dorian Murrell was stolen and is worth more than a maximum of six-years. We now have doubt that Tyler Newby will even get the maximum penalty of six years at sentencing on November 10, 2022. We the family would like to thank everyone for their support and efforts to get #JusticeforDorian over the last two years.”
The family will be in attendance at the sentencing and has planned a balloon release for Dorian at the downtown Indianapolis Monument Circle at 5pm.
