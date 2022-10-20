Submit Release
Governor Carney Appoints Dennis Greenhouse as Auditor of Accounts


WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday announced that he will appoint Dennis Greenhouse to serve as Auditor of Accounts for the State of Delaware. Greenhouse will serve in this role until such time as the person duly elected at the upcoming election on November 8th takes office in January 2023.

 

“We’re grateful that Dennis is willing to serve the State of Delaware as the Auditor of Accounts, an office that he previously held,” said Governor Carney. “As Auditor, he will be tasked with completing the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report over the next several months. Because of his experience, I’m confident that Dennis is right person for the job and can hit the ground running.”

 

Greenhouse has previously served as the Auditor of Delaware, elected in 1982. He later served as New Castle County Executive, Assistant Associate Director of the Bureau of State and Local Affairs at the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and various positions at the United States Department of Justice including Deputy Director of Community Oriented Policing Service, Deputy Director of the Office of Victims of Crimes, and Director of the Community Capacity Development Office.

 

