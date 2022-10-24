True Knives Takes on Game with the Swift Edge Hunt Processing Kit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Processing kits are as varied as they are extensive. For many hunters, packing both light and minimally is essential to success. This is especially true when needing to break down game in the field, which will be carried back to hunt camp.
One essential set of tools is a processing kit. These kits have everything needed for gutting, cutting, and sawing through a recently harvested deer, moose, antelope, or similar game. But these kits have many separate tools taking up vital space. True Knives aims to solve that issue with the Swift Edge Game Processing Kit.
An entire Swift Edge Hunt Processing Kit comprises seven essential tools utilizing the quick-change Swift Edge system. There is a 4-inch gut hook, 6-inch fillet blade, 8-inch butcher blade, and 8-inch bone saw. All these independent blades fit into the Swift Edge thermoplastic rubberized handle designed for use in wet environments that require an unwavering grip. The hook, fillet and butcher knives are made from 5Cr13 steel finished in a titanium nitrate coating. The bone saw is made from 65Mn steel for additional hardness and wear resistance, while still being finished in titanium nitrate.
As with all Swift Edge knives, the blades can be changed with the patented 2-step process. This includes toggling the switch on the rear of the handle and depressing the blade release. To install, insert the new blade until the release snaps into place. The handle is also compatible with all the Fillet Kit lengths. The handle has an integrated lanyard and carabiner loop.
A molded plastic sheath is included with the 6-inch fillet blade. In addition to a molded plastic clip, a sharpening rod is incorporated into the design. Every item can be stored in an included nylon storage wrap. This reduces both the size of the items and the locations each tool can be stored.
It is easy to see why a versatile and compact kit is essential for a hunter. The entire Hunt Processing Kit saves space by utilizing the Swift Edge system. The nylon storage roll provides an easy-to-carry solution. This kit can easily be packed in a backpack, ammo box, car, bush plane or utility vehicle.
Explore the TRUE Swift Edge Fillet Kit and other exciting TRUE tools at: https://true.acgbrands.com/en_US/swift-edge-hunt-processing-kit.html
Specs:
Blade:
6-inch Fillet Blade
8-inch Butcher Blade
4-inch Gut Hook
8-inch Saw Blade
5Cr13 Steel (Fillet, Butcher, and Gut)
65Mn Steel (Saw)
Titanium Nitrate Coating
Handle:
Thermoplastic Rubber
Lanyard and Carabiner Compatible
Patented 2-Stage Blade Changing System
Accessories:
Molded Sheath with Sharpening Rod (Fits 6-inch and 7.5-inch blades)
Nylon Storage Wrap
Price and SKU:
SKU: TRU-FXK-1001
MSRP: $69.99
About TRUE®:
TRUE was born out of the desire to do a lot with a little. Our mission is to create multi-functional tools that fit in your pocket, allowing you to tackle anything without having to quit, disrupt or postpone your daily activities. TRUE is not just a name; it's what the brand is about. The TRUE mission is to create products that maximize preparedness while minimizing the space a product occupies by eliminating unnecessary bells and whistles. Our goal is to provide a wide range of portable, lightweight products that not only fit in your pocket (or bag or backpack) but also fit in your lifestyle, enabling you to do a lot with a little, no matter where you are. Visit us at: https://true.acgbrands.com/
Aaron McCaleb
Aaron McCaleb
