True Knives Takes to the Water With the Swift Edge Fillet Kit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Few things are more frustrating than trying to fillet a fish with a dull or rusty knife. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but it can also lead to consequences through infection or damage. It is simply more practical and safer to use a sharp cutting blade that results in predictable cuts. In a tackle box, knives do not stay rust-free for very long.
It is hard to deny the usefulness of a knife that can be used for utility and general purposes. The ability to change the fillet blade in two simple steps is even more useful. For this reason, True brings the Swift Edge Fish Fillet Kit to the North American market.
The 6-piece kit features a handle, three fillet blades, a molded sheath, and a soft storage case. The knife handle is made from thermoplastic rubber and larger in diameter than previous Swift Edge counterparts. The handle also houses a lanyard/carabiner mount on the rear. This design and material are more useful in wet and slippery environments as it provides a better gripping surface.
Pre-installed is a 7-½ inch fillet blade. The kit also includes 6-inch and 9-½-inch fillet blades. Despite being a fillet-specific kit, the handle also accepts blades from the True Hunt Processing Kit. All blades can quickly be changed by moving the toggle lock on the back of the handle and depressing the release tab. All blades are 5Cr13 steel with a titanium nitrate coating for extra durability and hardness.
Housing the knife safely is a molded sheath. On the top of the sheath is an integrated sharpening sod for easy use and quick honing. An integrated belt sheath makes it easy to carry safely. The sheath is compatible with the 6-inch and 7-½-inch blades only. When not in use, a nylon storage wrap holds all of the contents securely, so they can be placed in a larger kit or box when necessary.
Explore the TRUE Swift Edge Fillet Kit and other exciting TRUE tools at: https://true.acgbrands.com/en_US/swift-edge-fish-fillet-kit.html
Specs:
Blade:
6-inch Blade
7.5-inch Blade
9.5-inch Blade
5Cr13 Steel
Titanium Nitrate Coating
Handle:
Thermoplastic Rubber
Lanyard and Carabiner Compatible
Patented 2-Stage Blade Changing System
Accessories:
Molded Sheath with Sharpening Rod (Fits 6-inch and 7.5-inch blades)
Nylon Storage Wrap
Price and SKU:
SKU: TRU-FXK-1000
MSRP: $69.99
About TRUE®:
TRUE was born out of the desire to do a lot with a little. Our mission is to create multi-functional tools that fit in your pocket, allowing you to tackle anything without having to quit, disrupt or postpone your daily activities. TRUE is not just a name; it's what the brand is about. The TRUE mission is to create products that maximize preparedness while minimizing the space a product occupies by eliminating unnecessary bells and whistles. Our goal is to provide a wide range of portable, lightweight products that not only fit in your pocket (or bag or backpack) but also fit in your lifestyle, enabling you to do a lot with a little, no matter where you are. Visit us at: https://true.acgbrands.com/
Aaron McCaleb
