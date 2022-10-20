PaystubsNow Announces Competitive Pricing Scale for Pay Stub Generation

The Digital Pay Stub Generator Will Allow Users to Access Simple Documentation Tools at Competitive Rates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PaystubsNow, a website offering a diverse range of online documentation generators, announced that it would be providing competitive rates for its tools. These prices are to go into effect for its Pay Stub Generator, W-2 Generator, Invoice Generator, and 1099 Generator. The development will enable more users than ever to access the website's innovative features and solutions, especially as tax season approaches.

Of the company's announcement, Vladyslav for PaystubsNow commented, "The digital tools available on PaystubsNow's website have been painstakingly handcrafted from the ground up. The team wants to make sure that anyone and everyone who needs fast, easy access to dependable documents can do so without any barriers regarding cost. That's why we've carefully adjusted our rates to ensure they are as competitive — and fair — as possible for consumers all over the world. Whether you need pay stubs or an invoice, PaystubsNow is the way to go."

Pricing for PaystubsNow's online generators is as follows:

Pay Stubs:

Digital Version – $8.99 each

Hardcopy – $30.49 each

Invoices:

Digital Version – FREE!

Hardcopy – N/A

W-2 Forms:

Digital Version – $15.49 each

Hardcopy – $40.49 each

1099 Forms:

Digital Version – $15.49 each

Hardcopy – N/A

Customers can enjoy a seamless process when it comes to accessing their documents on PaystubsNow. For instance, users will follow these steps to create their pay stub, adjust it according to their specifications, and finally receive it in a digital or hardcopy form:

Step One – Template: Users choose from one of six pre-made templates provided by PaystubsNow. This enables them to skip the often-lengthy process of formatting and editing a pay stub from scratch.

Step Two – Information: Next, they proceed to input some relevant information regarding their pay stub, including the frequency in which they are paid, their employer's name and company details, employee address, and more.

Step Three – Earnings Statement: Once they've completed the previous sections, users continue with their earnings statement, which includes the earnings they made throughout the year along with any relevant deductions.

Step Four – Final Review: With the bulk of the pay stub complete, users can finalize their document by reviewing a preview of the file. This will display all the information they just provided, allowing them to double-check that their details are accurate before continuing.

Step Five – Checkout: Finally, users can finish the process by checking out and choosing to purchase a digital or hardcover version of their document — or both!

PaystubsNow's team of qualified experts is also available to help users with any questions or concerns they may have throughout the process and can be reached at support@paystubsnow.com. The site also features a "chat" function to get in touch — all of which is included at no additional cost.

"PaystubsNow is aiming to attract a wide audience by making its prices competitive, but we're also dedicated to creating an incredible product and user experience,"Vladyslav continued. "The team is always ready to help customers with anything they might need. It is why people come back time and time again for their documentation needs."

The website welcomes all users who might need to use its pay stub generator, but small businesses, freelancers, and independent contractors can expect to benefit the most from its features. Rather than pay hefty sums for a third-party to create pay stubs on their behalf, these individuals can use the generator to do so on their own — at a far more reasonable price.

Since PaystubsNow can create documents in just a few clicks, this also allows them to spend less time on documentation and more time on expanding their businesses. In a market that is more competitive than ever, this advantage is priceless.

"Documentation requirements aren't easy for most people to understand," said Vladyslav. "If someone has never made a pay stub before, it could take them hours to get it right. With PaystubsNow, they can do it all — and more — in a few short minutes."

About PaystubsNow: A website that offers multiple solutions for digital documentation, PaystubsNow's online Pay Stub, Invoice, and W-2 generators have been used by thousands of returning customers. Since its establishment, the company has helped over 300,000 satisfied clients and earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

Visit PaystubsNow today to learn more and create your documents today.

Media Contact

Vladyslav Kushneryk, Pay Stubs Now, +380995053687, vkushneryk@paystubsnow.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Pay Stubs Now