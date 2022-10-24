THAW sets the stage with Rechargeable Personal Hand Warmers
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the greatest complaints about chemical, disposable hand warmers is the inability to limit and restart the reaction to conserve the heat. That heat energy is lost when walking indoors from outdoors, even if it’s just for a moment. Even more, once the hand warmers have been used, they are considered trash. For the eco-conscious, this means that more waste is produced.
THAW has set out to solve both these problems. They have produced both large and small personal rechargeable hand warmers. These USB-C charging devices double as power banks for any other electronics that might be with you on a cold day. They are warm to the core by offering double-sided heating.
The small and large hand warmers come standard with memory recall to return to heating just as it was left with three different power settings. The small hand warmer can heat up to 10 hours on low at 46C/114F, while the large hand warmer can heat up to 17 hours on low at 46C/114F. No matter the environment, THAW has set out to keep you warm – Warm to the core.
Product Details:
USB-C Rechargeable
Memory Recall
Smart Power Control
Power Bank
Battery/Charging Indicator
Includes:
1 x Rechargeable Hand Warmer
1 x USB-C charging cable
1 x User Manual
Tech Specs:
Small Hand Warmer
High (60⁰ C / 140⁰ F): 5 Hours
Medium (53⁰ C / 127⁰ F): 7 Hours
Low (46⁰ C / 114⁰ F): 10 Hours
Large Hand Warmer
High (60⁰ C / 140⁰ F): 10 Hours
Medium (53⁰ C / 127⁰ F): 14 Hours
Low (46⁰ C / 114⁰ F): 17 Hours
Item Number:
THA-HND-0013
THA-HND-0017
About THAW®:
THAW is reinventing personal heating. Offering traditional disposable options and our modern rechargeable lineup of pocket hand warmers and seat pads, THAW gives consumers lasting warmth in even the most bitter cold. New this season, THAW introduced app-controlled Bluetooth™ Enabled Heated Insoles.
For more information, please visit
www.thaw.acgbrands.com
Aaron McCaleb
