Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,871 in the last 365 days.

THAW sets the stage with Rechargeable Personal Hand Warmers

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the greatest complaints about chemical, disposable hand warmers is the inability to limit and restart the reaction to conserve the heat. That heat energy is lost when walking indoors from outdoors, even if it’s just for a moment. Even more, once the hand warmers have been used, they are considered trash. For the eco-conscious, this means that more waste is produced.

THAW has set out to solve both these problems. They have produced both large and small personal rechargeable hand warmers. These USB-C charging devices double as power banks for any other electronics that might be with you on a cold day. They are warm to the core by offering double-sided heating.

The small and large hand warmers come standard with memory recall to return to heating just as it was left with three different power settings. The small hand warmer can heat up to 10 hours on low at 46C/114F, while the large hand warmer can heat up to 17 hours on low at 46C/114F. No matter the environment, THAW has set out to keep you warm – Warm to the core.

Product Details:

USB-C Rechargeable
Memory Recall
Smart Power Control
Power Bank
Battery/Charging Indicator

Includes:
1 x Rechargeable Hand Warmer
1 x USB-C charging cable
1 x User Manual

Tech Specs:
Small Hand Warmer
High (60⁰ C / 140⁰ F): 5 Hours
Medium (53⁰ C / 127⁰ F): 7 Hours
Low (46⁰ C / 114⁰ F): 10 Hours

Large Hand Warmer
High (60⁰ C / 140⁰ F): 10 Hours
Medium (53⁰ C / 127⁰ F): 14 Hours
Low (46⁰ C / 114⁰ F): 17 Hours

Item Number:
THA-HND-0013
THA-HND-0017

About THAW®:
THAW is reinventing personal heating. Offering traditional disposable options and our modern rechargeable lineup of pocket hand warmers and seat pads, THAW gives consumers lasting warmth in even the most bitter cold. New this season, THAW introduced app-controlled Bluetooth™ Enabled Heated Insoles.

For more information, please visit
www.thaw.acgbrands.com

Aaron McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
+1 7705356028
media@sourceoutdoorgroup.com

You just read:

THAW sets the stage with Rechargeable Personal Hand Warmers

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.