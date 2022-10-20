Revival Production of the Play 'CLOSER' at the Two Roads Theater in Studio City, CA
Revival Production of the Tony Award Winning Play 'CLOSER' at the Two Roads Theater in Studio City CA, Directed by Emmy Award and Golden Globe Winner Russ Woody
Marber tells his story in short, staccato scenes in which the unsaid talks as loudly as the said. Closer does not merely hold your attention; it burrows into you.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOSER is a Tony award-winning stage comedy by Patrick Marber. A quartet of strangers meet, fall in love, and become caught up in a web of sexual desire and betrayal. The characters are driven both by a need for love and a need for sex. The central theme of Closer revolves around the truth. The characters who are passionate about veracity press each other to tell the complete truth, no matter the emotional pain caused by it. Which is healthier for a relationship, Truth or lies?
— New York magazine, John Simon
Closer is hailed as one of the best plays of the nineties, and as the London Observer noted, it "has wired itself into the cultural vocabulary in a way that few plays have ever done. Marber uses direct, emotionally brutal, and sexually explicit language.
In a review of the Broadway run in New York magazine, John Simon writes, "Marber tells his story in short, staccato scenes in which the unsaid talks as loudly as the said. The dialogue is almost entirely stichomythic, the occasional speech still not much longer than a few lines. There are frequent pauses, but not of the Pinteresque variety—more like skipped heartbeats... Closer does not merely hold your attention; it burrows into you."
The play was adapted by Marber for the 2004 film of the same name, produced and directed by Mike Nichols and starred Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen.
EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD-winning writer RUSS WOODY is DIRECTING. Woody has written and produced Murphy Brown, Mad About You, Cybill, Becker, The Slap Maxwell Story, The Middle, and The Drew Carey Show, among other comedies. He has also written for award-winning dramas like Hill Street Blues and St. Elsewhere.
The play includes an OUTSTANDING CAST: Roz Stanley, Chris Valenti, Christina Marie Leonard, and Chad Reinhart. STANLEY recently won Best Female Performance in a Comedy at the IAWTV Awards for her portrayal of Melody in Amazon Prime’s 'Girl, Chill'. VALENTI is a writer/actor whose plays ‘Narsociety’ and ‘Straight White Men Trying To Woke’ both won awards at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. LEONARD recently starred in ‘Waiting for the Punchline’ which won Best Dark Comedy film at the Austin Comedy Film Festival. REINHART has performed national tours with the Second City Improv team.
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES – Two Roads Theater (4348 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, CA 91604)
Friday, November 18, 8 pm
Saturday, November 19, 8 pm
Sunday, November 20, 7 pm
Tickets are available at CloserThePlay.Eventbrite.com or at the door.
This production is suitable for ages 16 and up.
For more information contact Chris Valenti at 818-415-2090 or visit CloserThePlay.net
Media Inquiries
Chris Valenti
chris@chrisvalenti.com
818-415-2090
Christopher Valenti
Chris Valenti Enterprises
+1 818-415-2090
chris@chrisvalenti.com