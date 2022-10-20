Elk carcass left to waste in St. Maries dumpster

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in St. Maries. The skinned elk was discarded in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 before 3 p.m. The head and two front quarters were removed, leaving the hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins to waste. It is believed the elk was shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any other wildlife violations, please call Senior Conservation Officer Mark Maret at 208-204-3141 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous. Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a monetary reward.