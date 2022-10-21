Report: Modest Investments by Hospitals Can Go Far to Combat Climate Change
New research documents climate resiliency work by three essential hospitals and offers recommendations to hospitals considering similar projects.
Essential hospitals perceive climate resiliency work as prohibitively costly, especially given their limited resources. But our grantees in this phase proved a little can go a long way.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even small investments by hospitals in climate resiliency and climate change mitigation can yield meaningful results and, as a proof of concept, pave the way for a greater commitment to climate-related work, Essential Hospitals Institute concludes in a new report.
— Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc
The report, Advancing Climate Resilience and Mitigation at Essential Hospitals, presents findings from a second phase of Kresge Foundation–funded climate resiliency research by the Institute, the research and education arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. Unlike the project’s first phase—largely interviews to assess the state of climate resiliency work at essential hospitals—this new phase funded three member hospitals to conduct climate-related projects.
St. Luke’s Health System, in Boise, Idaho, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), in Little Rock, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center, each received up to $75,000 to support new or ongoing work to reduce waste, energy use, or greenhouse gases.
“We knew from our initial research essential hospitals perceive climate resiliency work as prohibitively costly, especially given their limited resources as safety net providers,” says Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, Institute director and vice president of innovation for America’s Essential Hospitals. “But our grantees in this phase proved a little can go a long way.”
The hospitals took a variety of successful approaches to shrinking their carbon footprint, including reducing emissions of anesthesia gases, using automation to turn off lighting and air conditioning in elevators during periods of low use, and conducting and acting on waste audits. The report details each of the projects and the grantee’s perspectives on their work. It offers five recommendations to hospitals considering projects to improve climate resiliency and mitigate climate change:
-- Educate hospital leaders about the link between essential hospitals’ safety net mission and the disproportionate impact of climate change on their marginalized patients, and offer low-cost options to reduce emissions and waste.
-- Set small, specific, and achievable goals and build on them for future projects.
-- Demonstrate how investments in climate projects can yield meaningful cost savings to plow back into new work.
-- Broadcast climate resiliency wins widely and reframe return on investment to include environmental stewardship and staff engagement, as well as financial, returns.
-- Promote coalitions and partnerships with utility companies, local governments, and other stakeholders to share best practices and extend the reach of climate work.
“Essential hospitals cannot do the work of climate resilience and sustainability alone—they need the support of larger institutions and the greater community, as well as staff collaboration across their entire operation, to make the greatest impact,” Ramiah says.
Advancing Climate Resilience and Mitigation at Essential Hospitals is available for download on America’s Essential Hospitals website.
