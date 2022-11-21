As the world becomes more polarized, Grant Berry seeks to establish peace, unity and reconciliation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 30 years, Grant Berry has been moved by the message that God has placed on his heart-- reconciliation and reconnection between Jewish and Gentile believers in Yeshua/Jesus in The One New Man. This restoration helps set the pathway for the preparation of the Bride, the last great harvest of souls, all of which leads to the Lord’s return. In 2013, Grant founded Reconnecting Ministries, an organization dedicated to seeing the reconciliation and reconnection between the Jewish people and Christians.
One of the hallmarks of Reconnecting Ministries is The Romans 911 Project, an in-depth study program to help believers fully embrace the message of reconciliation, love and unity. The Romans 911 Project is a pivotal message comprised of the centerpiece book, Romans 911: Time To Sound the Alarm, its accompanying study guide, a 14 hour teaching series and additional resources.
Grant contends that “As we allow the Father to bring us deeper into repentance and reconciliation to repair this breach between Jew and Gentile, we take back something strategic from the enemy, which he has sown, called, "division." This exposure and restoration then empower the Body to go after other divisions to help bring greater love and unity into a revived Ekklesia/Church, which will be rebuilt through Nehemiah's two hands, the hands to love and the hands to contend! There is a rebuilding process here for the Body of Messiah/Christ that we must begin to recognize so that we may arise out of the increasing darkness to shine the light of Mashiach/Christ.”
The Romans 911 Project and the accompanying book Romans 911: Time To Sound the Alarm have received numerous endorsements from people around the world across theological perspectives.
Jonathan Bernis, President and CEO of Jewish Voices Ministries International says, “(Romans 911) provides a blueprint for restoration and realignment between the Church and Israel. It is a must-read for those seeking true unity and reconciliation, which will result in the greatest revival the world has ever seen.”
Dr. Chuck D. Pierce president, Global Spheres, Inc.; president, Glory of Zion International Ministries says, “This is an hour when God is shaking the Church into a new level of reality. Grant Berry is one who understands this key for the Church. Romans 911: It’s Time to Sound the Alarm! is just the book to help you understand where God’s Kingdom is headed in the days ahead.”
There are many opportunities to connect with Grant Berry and Reconnecting Ministries, including a monthly interactive Webinar, a weekly Romans 911 Project Podcast and a weekly One New Man prayer meeting. To participate in the Romans 911 Project and receive a free teaching series, learn more at reconnectingministries.org/romans911
ABOUT THE AUTHOR Grant Berry is a Messianic believer in Yeshua/Jesus and was born in London, England. Grant is married to Hali Berry and they have five children. He is the Founder of Reconnecting Ministries and Author and Producer of The Romans 911 Project. As a Prophetic Intercessor, he has carried this burden of Reconnection from the Father for His family to reunite in The One New Man between believing Jews and Gentiles in the Ekklesia/Church. Grant has received a commission from the Lord to help reintroduce love and unity in the family of God, according to Yeshua/Jesus’s prayer in John 17. Through his writing and speaking, both in the US and internationally, he builds bridges of understanding between Israel’s Remnant and God’s children from the nations to help them Reconnect spiritually to one another and Realign the Church to Israel. Through his teachings on prayer, he is helping to mobilize an army of watchmen to pray in the final Reformations for the Ekklesia/Church to prepare the Bride for the Lord’s return.
