WOMEN AUTOMOTIVE NETWORK ROLLS OUT IT’S 2023 AGENDA, AND IT IS WORTH THE WAIT

Agenda for 2023 is LIVE -Women Automotive Network

I met with so many great women from all around the world via this Network… It is great to see none of us is alone.” — Nadine Haaf Business Enterprise Architect Director, Capgemini

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Automotive Network has described its 2023 activities and agenda as Bigger and more exciting. One might wonder what would make next year any different from this year.

After attending the Annual summit this year, Nadine Haaf (Business Enterprise Architect Director, Capgemini) said “I met with so many great women from all around the world via this Network… It is great to see none of us is alone”.

Reports show that 2022 activities have seen the Network hold up to its mandate of collaborating with the world’s leading manufacturers, suppliers, and technology companies to support women in automotive, and to offer a platform for diversity and technology discussions. The three major events (Spring Meetup, Annual Summit, and Winter Meetup (yet to be held) have cumulatively recorded over 1845 attendees, 640 meetings, 58 speakers, and counting. However, due to covid 19 restrictions, 2022 events are (were) virtual. Two Mentorship programs have been held, racking up about 220 members in total so far. Pre-recorded leadership interviews featuring top industry experts and leaders have been hosted and distributed across social channels, and monthly newsletters are distributed each month.

SAVE THE DATES EVENT LINEUP FOR 2023

By 2023, the Network aims to amplify its activities in the best way possible, double its reach, create more opportunities for people who want to accelerate their careers through its mentorship programs, add more topics around leadership and career development, and technological trends in its events, and create a brother avenue for networking and discussions amongst professionals and leaders. To achieve this, the activities below have been prepared and heralded for 2023:

• 3 Events, including the Women Automotive Summit

• Spring Meetup -23 May 2023

• Annual Summit -September 2023 (Date TBC)

• Winter Meetup 30th November 2023

Mentorship program

• Applications Open Jan 2023 & July 2023

• Duration – 6 months

• Meeting Frequency -Every 2-4 weeks



Leadership Interview Series

• Length -15-20 minutes

• Frequency -Monthly

Newsletters

Frequency -Monthly

Job Openings Platform

Update Frequency -Monthly or Bi-weekly



INTERESTED IN SPEAKING?

Take the stage and share your story and experiences with hundreds of delegates across the world joining our programs next year. Click here to join



SECURE ALL NEXT YEAR’S EVENTS?

Get Ticket

Gain FULL ACCESS to events and Networking Activities now!

Click to view agenda.