Indian Actor, Nepoleon Duraisamy, partners with Ricky Burchell Studios to release a coming of age film; One More Dream

Ricky Burchell Studios, in partnership with Legendary movie icon and politician Nepoleon Duraisamy to release blockbuster movie.BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricky Burchell Studios has released the blockbuster film One More Dream in partnership with Legendary Indian actor, politician, and entrepreneur, Mr. Nepoleon Duraisamy. One More Dream is a coming-of-age drama set in modern-day America that illustrates how the fear and self-doubt experienced by teenagers can be overcome through understanding friendships.
One More Dream is one-of-its-kind. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, this feature film stars rising actors like David Rand and Sam Brooks and established actors with the likes of Napoleon Duraisamy.
Nepoleon Duraisamy, who played the role of the school's principal, Dr. Vasan, is an Elite Indian movie actor, entrepreneur, social entrepreneur, and politician.
Duraisamy’s interest in acting was ignited when he saw the movie Uthayan at 27. Duraisamy joined the film industry in 1991 and featured for the first time in a local film, pudhu Nehu pudhu Naathu, playing a significant role. Nepoleon has since then been featured in not less than 150 movies in both Tamil and English languages.
Nepoleon Duraisamy is always intent on giving his best performance. In fact, he was awarded the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize in 1997. In addition to his wild success as an actor, Napoleon is also a successful businessman and philanthropist.
Napoleon Duraisamy secured the IT space for himself and created Jeevan Technologies in 2000. Jeevan Technologies is a prestigious IT firm under the mentorship of CEO Nepoleon Duraisamy.
Since its inception till date, Jeevan Technologies has been committed to its vision; Leadership, project delivery, and true partnership.
The team at Jeevan is a group of seasoned and experienced IT professionals. Jeevan Technologies has over 22 years of experience in partnerships, over 450 professionals, 300 satisfied clients, and about 34500 product users.
Furthermore, Jeevan Technologies have co-initiated and executed several innovative projects and partnered with numerous agencies in the process. The testimonials and reviews about Jeevan Technologies' services speak volumes about the company’s excellent track record.
The success of Jeevan Technologies over the years can only be attributed to the commitment and doggedness of its employees. Vince Lombardi, an American football coach, and also a National football league executive puts it this way:
"The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual."
One of the projects that Jeevan Technologies has produced is ‘One More Dream’. You can head to their official website for more information on their services.
Watch One More Dream free on TubiTV (tubi.onemoredreamfilm.com)
Watch One More Dream on amazon.onemoredreamfilm.com
One More Dream Movie Trailer