THREE SMART TIPS: HOW PROPANE HOMEOWNERS CAN SAVE THIS WINTER
Thousands of homes in Southcentral Pennsylvania heat with propane. As these homeowners shop for fuel, Rhoads Energy offers tips that could save them hundreds.
"By taking some simple but crucial steps now, homeowners can protect their wallet and limit their monthly propane costs." Fall temperatures have arrived. That means now is the time that the 860,000 Pennsylvania homes and businesses that use propane must plan for the next several months.
— Michael DeBerdine
Michael DeBerdine, CEO of Rhoads Energy, says that homeowners who plan now their cold weather fuel supply can take advantage of savings opportunities. Rhoads Energy is a regional leader offering a wide range of services, including full-service propane delivery and equipment installation.
“It’s no surprise that propane homes ramp up usage during the winter months,” DeBerdine said. “By taking some simple but crucial steps now, homeowners can protect their wallet and limit their monthly propane costs.”
So, if you live in one of the thousands of homes in Southcentral Pennsylvania that heat with propane, what can you do? As you shop for fuel, here are a few recommendations:
LOWER YOUR MONTHLY PAYMENTS Like utilities, many fuel providers offer programs that estimate your annual usage and spread that cost across 12 monthly payments. This eases the strain on your winter budget and eliminates large invoices due upon delivery.
ASK ABOUT SURCHARGES As you review pricing among propane providers, look beyond the advertised price per gallon. Some providers don’t charge any fees, while others may have surcharges for enrollment, hazmat or delivery. Factor those costs into your decision.
INVEST IN HIGHER EFFICIENCY If you have a newer system, be sure to schedule the annual maintenance, which adds efficiency that can lower your fuel bills by up to 10%. If your system is 10+ years old, consider replacement. A new, high-efficiency system can lower your heating costs by 25% or more. Some HVAC providers offer manufacturer rebates, utility rebates and special financing on new systems.
DeBerdine offers one final piece of advice.
“Don’t wait,” he says. “Even though we still have some summerlike days ahead of us, homeowners should take steps right now that could save them hundreds of dollars this winter.”
