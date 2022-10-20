Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,204 in the last 365 days.

THREE SMART TIPS: HOW PROPANE HOMEOWNERS CAN SAVE THIS WINTER

Thousands of homes in Southcentral Pennsylvania heat with propane. As these homeowners shop for fuel, Rhoads Energy offers tips that could save them hundreds.

“By taking some simple but crucial steps now, homeowners can protect their wallet and limit their monthly propane costs.” ”
— Michael DeBerdine
LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall temperatures have arrived. That means now is the time that the 860,000 Pennsylvania homes and businesses that use propane must plan for the next several months.

Michael DeBerdine, CEO of Rhoads Energy, says that homeowners who plan now their cold weather fuel supply can take advantage of savings opportunities. Rhoads Energy is a regional leader offering a wide range of services, including full-service propane delivery and equipment installation.

“It’s no surprise that propane homes ramp up usage during the winter months,” DeBerdine said. “By taking some simple but crucial steps now, homeowners can protect their wallet and limit their monthly propane costs.”

So, if you live in one of the thousands of homes in Southcentral Pennsylvania that heat with propane, what can you do? As you shop for fuel, here are a few recommendations:

LOWER YOUR MONTHLY PAYMENTS Like utilities, many fuel providers offer programs that estimate your annual usage and spread that cost across 12 monthly payments. This eases the strain on your winter budget and eliminates large invoices due upon delivery.

ASK ABOUT SURCHARGES As you review pricing among propane providers, look beyond the advertised price per gallon. Some providers don’t charge any fees, while others may have surcharges for enrollment, hazmat or delivery. Factor those costs into your decision.

INVEST IN HIGHER EFFICIENCY If you have a newer system, be sure to schedule the annual maintenance, which adds efficiency that can lower your fuel bills by up to 10%. If your system is 10+ years old, consider replacement. A new, high-efficiency system can lower your heating costs by 25% or more. Some HVAC providers offer manufacturer rebates, utility rebates and special financing on new systems.

DeBerdine offers one final piece of advice.

“Don’t wait,” he says. “Even though we still have some summerlike days ahead of us, homeowners should take steps right now that could save them hundreds of dollars this winter.”

Scott Beeler
Beeler Communications Inc.
+1 7175789958
email us here

You just read:

THREE SMART TIPS: HOW PROPANE HOMEOWNERS CAN SAVE THIS WINTER

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.