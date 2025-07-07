Niche Electronics Announces New Manufacturing Upgrade

The Yamaha YRIV AOI equipment The Yamaha YRP10 premium printer The Yamaha YRM20 pick-and-place machine

New all-in-one Yamaha SMT line-up boosts capability, speed, accuracy

SHIPPENSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niche Electronics , a leading electronics manufacturing services company, announced today that it has completed installation of Yamaha’s newest SMT lineup at its Pennsylvania production facility.By partnering with Yamaha on this huge upgrade – comprising five machines that are now on line and fully functional – Niche provides customers with a full-line solution that delivers significant advantages. Niche Electronics crafts high-complexity circuit board assemblies for many industries, providing services from new product introduction to volume production.With Yamaha’s built-in software, a single program operates each distinct machine in the lineup — a faster process that results in fewer errors. The all-in-one system also enables Niche to identify and flow back errors all the way through the automated line, further streamlining production.Frank Bowman, Niche CEO, noted that the new Yamaha equipment is simply the most recent example of the company’s ongoing commitment to securing cutting-edge technology.“These state-of-the-art machines provide huge advantages to our customers – advanced precision, exceptional versatility, and enhanced quality,” said Bowman. “The Yamaha lineup also broadens the scope of work we can accomplish, for both existing and new customers.”Niche’s SMT lineup features five interrelated machines with distinct capabilities:• YAMAHA YRP10 PREMIUM PRINTER This high-speed, high-quality printer offers automatic setups and changeovers while supporting both single- and dual-lane production. A range of features offer advanced precision and compressed production timeframes.• YAMAHA YRM20 PICK & PLACE MACHINE Niche installed three of these superior surface mounters to deliver flexibility and range. An ideal blend of features and technology, these machines are capable of producing complex designs of the highest quality.• YAMAHA YRI-V AOI SYSTEM This advanced optical inspection system offers high-speed, high-accuracy 3D inspections. A 20-megapixel, four-angle camera, and OCR-enhanced recognition provide granular level of detail, and defect recognition flows upstream to identify the origin of any error.Bowman signaled that future announcements may be forthcoming about other upgrades at the company’s three strategically located facilities – one each in Massachusetts and Florida, in addition to Niche’s Pennsylvania headquarters.

