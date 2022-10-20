It's a Pajama Party! Poem Loungewear Hits the High-End with Ethically Sourced Stunners
Cozy classics set the high bar for the cult of cool collections the work-from-home culture commandsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in New York, Poem Loungewear is a high-end loungewear and sleepwear brand that provides ethically sourced, customizable garments that can go from day to night seamlessly.
Poem loungewear collections are, "so cozy that catching some zzz's in these buttery soft pajamas is sleepwear worth the splurge." The brand’s beautiful Modals, Kaftans, Robes, Separates, and Classics are available in various hot hues, including Elderberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Tickled Pink, Eggnog, Nougat, Pine, and Winter Sky.
There are multiple designs to choose from with materials that's made for relaxation. Wrap yourself up with loungewear that's size-inclusive. Most popular brands provide the standard XS to XL, which is a problem Poem wants to do away with altogether. The brand's standard sizing runs from XXS to 2XL, with the option to customize based on the customer's measurements.
Poem offers something for every climate with an elevated structure and elegant feel that provides the perfect mix of stretch and breathability.
Current work-from-home culture commands a comfort that allows you to sleep in style but is also polished enough to hit the town. It adds value by minimizing time and effort.
Exclusivity is Poem's aim. The customization option sets the brand apart for customers who cannot find their size on traditional exchanges. This service also provides opportunities for exclusive pieces made especially for them. Poem offers high-end block-printed fabric and monogramming/embroidery alternatives for a personalized touch.
Poem's Environmental Initiatives include sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging, as well as:
1) Water soluble plastic bags: easier on the environment as they don't add to the ever-burgeoning plastic waste issue.
2) Seed tags: Poem's tags are plantable and grow into basil plants, which, apart from adding value to the purchase, also reduces waste as hang tags are usually just discarded as soon as the customer receives the product.
3) Cloth bag: Poem's garments are folded into cloth bags made from the leftover scraps after the garment is cut. This reduces waste as fabric scraps usually end up in landfills. This factor is why the garment industry is a massive part of the environmental crisis.
Loungewear you can't wait to come home to, Poem signifies a feeling of comfort to sleep in or step out without thinking twice.
Poem offers luxury that you can call home.
For more information and to order, visit www.poemloungewear.com
