Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,534 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants

Funding Will Protect 7,100 Acres Statewide with Largest Appropriation in Decades

Aerial photo of farm along a riverside

An expansion of Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area was among the grants approved this year. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.

The Board of Public Works includes Governor Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and Treasurer Dereck Davis. The projects were recommended by the Rural Legacy Board, which consists of the Secretaries of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Maryland Department of Agriculture, and the Maryland Department of Planning.

“This increased funding is the result of the Hogan Administration fully funding land conservation and preservation programs, and also reflects high transfer tax revenues from the recent housing boom in Maryland,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Rural Legacy Program is one of Maryland’s most important tools for preserving and protecting our lands by working with local partners, landowners, and nonprofit organizations to maintain Maryland’s rural character and our natural-resource based industries.”

The Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large tracts of productive and valuable agricultural and forested lands that contain exceptional features. The program acts through local government or private land trust sponsors to purchase conservation easements from willing property owners in 35 locally-designated rural areas located in every county. Now celebrating 23 years since the first acquisition, the program has permanently protected more than 117,200 acres.

Details of the projects are on the Board of Public Works website. DNR will submit individual contracts to purchase conservation easements to the Board of Public Works as the specific transactions arise.

You just read:

Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.