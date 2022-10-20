SOCi Earns ISO 27001 Certification, Solidifies Platform Security to Protect Customer Information

SOCi Inc., the marketing platform for multi-location brands, has announced the company has completed and passed the required audits to become ISO 27001 certified. As one of the most rigorous and well-respected information security certifications in the world, the ISO 27001 certification confirms SOCi meets high standards for information security and security management.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOCi Inc., the marketing platform for multi-location brands, has announced the company has completed and passed the required audits to become ISO 27001 certified. As one of the most rigorous and well-respected information security certifications in the world, the ISO 27001 certification confirms SOCi meets high standards for information security and security management.

"This certification gives our multi-location brand and enterprise customers even more peace of mind regarding the security of sensitive company information and the mass amount of data that is stored within our marketing platform," said Alo Sarv, Chief Technology Officer of SOCi. "Through earning this certification, we are proud to meet the security and compliance requirements our customers have come to expect from SOCi."

To achieve this certification, SOCi implemented a broad array of security processes and controls and demonstrated the effectiveness of these controls to multiple independent third-party auditors. These included 113 specific controls covering 14 categories of information security, as well as seven clauses governing the processes by which SOCi maintains a management system to address risks and ensure that information security is included in operational processes.

The specific domains that were included in SOCi's ISO 27001 certification include:

Information security policies

Organization of information security

Human resource security

Asset management

Access control

Cryptography

Physical and environmental security

Communications security

System acquisition, development, and maintenance

Supplier relationship security

Information security incident management

Information security aspects of business continuity management

Compliance

This certification is in addition to the equally rigorous SOC 2 Type II information security certification that SOCi has achieved annually since 2020. For more information, SOCi's ISO 27001 certification can be found here.

###

About SOCi SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at http://www.meetsoci.com or message us at mailto:hello@meetsoci.com [hello@meetsoci.com __title__ null].

Media Contact

Jamie Hooker, SOCi, Inc., 1 512-657-4737, press@meetsoci.com

SOURCE SOCi, Inc.