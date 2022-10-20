Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,473 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Grill Lids (LGT-242)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy grilling and got tired of the big burst of smoke and heat when opening the grill's lid. I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the SAFETY GRILL ARM EXTENSION," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "My design prevents smoke from entering the mouth and eyes."

The invention provides a safer method of opening a barbecue grill lid. In doing so, it helps to prevent exposure to smoke and heat when first opening the lid. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for grilling and barbecuing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-accessory-for-grill-lids-lgt-242-301650092.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Grill Lids (LGT-242)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.