The Sun Sentinel Endorses Gregg Weiss for Another 4-Year Term to the County Commission
I am honored that the Sun Sentinel recognized my work over the last 4 years for the residents of Palm Beach County. Since my election 4 years ago, I have focused on getting results through good policy”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun Sentinel recently published its endorsement of Gregg Weiss for another four years on the Palm Beach County Commission. Commissioner Gregg Weiss was first elected in November 2018. Over the last four years, Gregg has been an independent voice on the County Commission. He has earned a reputation for being a consensus builder.
“The Sun Sentinel recommends Gregg Weiss for District 2 on the Palm Beach County Commission.” In their endorsement, the Sun Sentinel agreed with Gregg’s top priorities, “Gregg Weiss, an incumbent, represents the central county district that includes West Palm Beach and Lake Worth. He lists housing, water, and economic development as the commission’s main priorities. No argument there,” The Sun Sentinel, 9-27-2022.
“I am honored that the Sun Sentinel recognized my work over the last four years for the residents of Palm Beach County. Since my election four years ago, I have focused on getting results through good policy. We have made progress, but there is more left to do, which is why I’m running for re-election,” Commissioner Gregg Weiss.
While on the Commission, Gregg supported policies that increased workforce and affordable housing options, expanded broadband across Palm Beach County, and cut taxes for the first time in fifteen years.
Gregg’s website includes more details on his record and priorities for the next four years - www.VoteGreggWeiss.com.
Gregg and his wife of 31 years, Rebecca, retired in their 40s and decided to sail the world on their 50-foot boat named Kimba. After doing so for several years, they anchored in the Lake Worth Lagoon in 2004 and decided to make West Palm Beach their new home. Gregg Weiss was born and raised in Southern California. After graduating from the University of California at Irvine with degrees in Economics and Social Ecology, he made a career in the then-emerging computer industry. Gregg worked to become a business executive overseeing sales, marketing, and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies.
Ever since Gregg has been active in the community as a volunteer and board member, he was the West Palm Beach Police Foundation president and a founding member of Speak Up for Kids.
Committees
• 15th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Advisory Board
• Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency
• Palm Beach County Cultural Council
• Water Resources Task Force
Civic Involvement
• City of West Palm Beach Planning Board, Vice Chair
• City of West Palm Beach Sustainable Housing Committee, Chair
• Palm Beach County Citizen Committee on Airport Noise, Vice Chair
• West Palm Beach Mayor’s 2011 Transition, serving on the Budget, Neighborhood, and Efficiency and Effectiveness teams.
• City of West Palm Beach Budget Advisory Committee
• West Palm Beach Police Department Citizens Observer Patrol, captain
• South End Court Watch - Coordinate and attend first appearance hearings representing the south end neighborhoods in West Palm Beach
• Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., Founder, and Treasurer
• West Palm Beach Police Foundation, president
• Florida Earth Foundation, board member
• Martin Luther King Jr. Coordinating Committee, board member
• Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Board of trustees, vice president 2014-2016
• Children’s Coalition of Palm Beach County, board member
• Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Governmental Affairs Committee member
• Member of Leadership West Palm Beach 2009
• SunFest, vice-chair of Operations
• Palm Beaches Marathon Festival, committee chair
• Six Pillars –Civic and Governance Task Force, member
