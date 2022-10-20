Developers Invited to OGC API ‘Web Mapping’ Code Sprint

OGC’s next hybrid code sprint will highlight and advance the latest in modern web mapping





20 October 2022: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) invites software developers to the November 2022 OGC API Code Sprint, aka The Web Mapping Code Sprint. The hybrid virtual and in-person event will be held on November 29 - December 1, 2022. Participation is free.

The code sprint is organized by OGC and hosted in Brussels, Belgium, by EuroGeographics. The code sprint is generously sponsored at the Gold Level by OGC Strategic Member, Ordnance Survey.

Registration for in-person participation closes at 17:00 CET on November 24. Registration for remote participation will remain open throughout the code sprint. Registration is available on The OGC Web Mapping Code Sprint website.

This will be a collaborative and inclusive event to support the development of new applications and open standards, as well as creating awareness about those applications and standards.

Code Sprints experiment with emerging ideas in the context of geospatial standards, help improve interoperability of existing standards by experimenting with new extensions or profiles, and are used for building proofs-of-concept to support standards-development activities and the enhancement of software products.

Non-coding activities such as testing, working on documentation, or reporting issues are welcomed during the code sprint. In addition, the code sprints’ mentor stream provides an excellent opportunity to onboard developers new to the standards.

The code sprint will focus on the following:

OGC API – Maps describes an API building block that can enable implementations to serve spatially referenced and dynamically rendered electronic maps.

OGC API – Tiles describes an API building block that can enable implementations to serve map tiles, vector tiles (tiled feature data). or tiled coverage data.

OGC API – Styles describes an API building block that can enable implementations to manage and fetch styles that consist of symbolizing instructions that can be applied by a rendering engine to features and/or coverages.

The code sprint will be a hybrid event, with the in-person element held at:

Mundo Madou

Avenue des Arts 7-8

1210 Brussels

Belgium

[Directions to venue]

In-person participants will have the benefit of being able to get their hands on some OGC swag.

The code sprint begins at 09:00 CET (UTC+1) on November 29 with an onboarding session, and ends at 17:00 CET on December 1. A detailed schedule of this code sprint can be found on the event Wiki.

To learn more about how the family of OGC API Standards work together to provide modular “building blocks for location” that address both simple and the most complex use-cases, visit ogcapi.org, join the OGC-Events Discord Server, or follow along on Twitter at #OGCAPI and #CODESPRINT19.

Travel support funding is available for some participants. Participants interested in receiving travel support funding should indicate their interest on the registration form when they register to participate in the code sprint. Participants applying for travel support funding should submit their registration forms by October 29, 2022. They will be notified within 2 weeks of their application whether their application for travel support is approved or not.

To learn more about future and previous OGC code sprints, visit the OGC Code Sprints webpage, the OGC developer events wiki, or join the OGC-Events Discord Server.





