Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Opens New Agency in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
We Insure helps us provide excellent service to new clients and protect what matters most to them — including their homes, vehicles and businesses.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Matters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
— Sharon Aikens
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. With more than 17 years’ combined experience in the real estate, mortgage and banking industries, Agency Owners Nolan and Sharon Aikens also own real estate, mortgage and title companies in Baton Rouge.
“We chose We Insure so that we can offer a smooth, streamlined process for our real estate and mortgage clients by providing them with a one-stop shop for all of their real estate service needs,” says Sharon Aikens. “We Insure helps us provide excellent service to new clients and protect what matters most to them — including their homes, vehicles and businesses.”
With a mission to be the most respected insurance agency in their community, the Aikens, who are also pastors, say that teaming up with We Insure means they’ll be able to offer customers customized insurance solutions through an extensive portfolio of highly rated carriers.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown their book of business by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through our turnkey franchise solution. We look forward to seeing the Aikens’ vision for their business grow with We Insure Matters.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure Founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 220 franchise offices across the U.S. Since the start of the national expansion plan in 2020, the company expanded into 32 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55% in 2021. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
