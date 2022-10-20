Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Report 2022: A $ 3,346 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global freeze-drying equipment market size was US$ 2,118 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 3,346 million by 2027. The global freeze-drying equipment market will grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the global freeze-drying equipment market was 460,826 units in 2021, which will grow to 575,750 units by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.
Freeze-drying is incorporated with vacuum systems, which are used to remove ice or other frozen material. The machine efficiently eliminates the water molecules from the products. It is also used to perform functions like loading and unloading systems, controlling and monitoring, etc.
The future is expected to wrap-off tremendous opportunities for the global freeze-drying equipment market, owing to the growing demand for contract manufacturing and lyophilization services. Additionally, new drug developments will further boost the demand for freeze-drying as they are used to save delicate and sensitive materials of high value. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to present potential prospects for the freeze-drying equipment market as government and private organizations are pouring high investment into R&D programs.
Freeze-drying equipment finds a wide range of applications in food processing units, and the growing preference for packaged food products will stimulate the market's growth during the study period. Freeze-drying equipment is used in the food industry to protect the product from humidity, light, and oxygen and maintain quality and texture.
On the flip side, stringent regulations, combined with the high cost of freeze-drying technology, may complicate the freeze-drying equipment market's growth.
Segmentation Analysis
On the basis of the scale of operation, industrial freeze dryers are dominating the global freeze dryers market
On the basis of the scale of operation, the industrial freeze dryers segment is maintaining the lead due to the outstanding applications in removing solvent from a solution. Industrial freeze-drying equipment is an ideal choice for pharmaceuticals, food processing, dairy, research, taxidermy, nutraceuticals, and various other industries. However, laboratory-scale freeze dryers will exhibit the highest growth rate in the global freeze-drying equipment market.
Tray-style freeze dryer equipment, based on equipment type, is leading in the market
On the basis of equipment type, the tray-style freeze dryer segment is leading with the highest share in 2021 and will maintain the hold in the first place
even in the coming years. The growing popularity of frozen food due to the convenience of cooking and changing lifestyles will present attractive prospects for the tray-style freeze-drying equipment segment in the freeze-drying equipment market.
The 10—150 Kg freeze-drying equipment segment, based on capacity, is leading in the freeze-drying equipment market
Based on the capacity range, the 10-150kg freeze-drying equipment market contributed the highest with the maximum share, while the 10-150 kg freeze-drying equipment segment will lead by exhibiting the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Food processing and packaging industries, based on application, contribute the highest the freeze-drying equipment
The food processing and packaging industry is the largest end-users of freeze-drying equipment, holding the largest share in 2021. The growth of the food processing and packaging industries in the freeze-drying equipment market is attributable to the fact that this equipment is widely used to remove water and reduce the weight of the food. Further, it also maintains the ease of food storage and transportation. The freeze-dried food demand is significantly growing in the US, Europe, and Japan, owing to the presence of major market players, which will wrap-off opportunities for the segment in the coming years.
The Asia-Pacific Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is leading the market in terms of region
The Asia-Pacific freeze-drying equipment market is leading with the highest market share, owing to the growing pharmaceutical and food sectors in emerging nations like China and India. Additionally, growth in funding by private and government bodies in the healthcare, dairy, and food and beverage segment will drive the growth of this regional freeze-drying equipment market.
Competitive Landscape
Founded in 1906, Azbil Corporation caters to the demand for automotive products and services globally. This Japan-based firm has marked its presence with the successful introduction of Sapphire Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges.
Established in 2012, Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of freeze-drying equipment, dealing in the industry for more than a decade. With its extra efficient freeze-drying equipment, the firm caters to the needs of the pharmaceutical, food, and research industries.
Cryotec company design and develops freeze-drying equipment specially used in the research and development sector. With the extensive experience of 145 years, the firm has successfully completed 1000 projects globally. The firm's freeze-drying equipment is ideal for food processing, chemistry, pharmacy, etc.
SP Industries, Inc. is known for its extensive range of pharmaceutical machinery and packaging machinery, which are used in pharma production and packaging. This renowned designer and manufacturer of freeze-drying equipment cater to various end-user markets, such as aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, scientific research, semiconductor, industrial, and healthcare.
Lyophilization Systems, Inc. is a multinational manufacturer of freeze-drying equipment based in the US. The firm offers specially crafted freeze-drying equipment as per the needs of the industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food, and research. The firm has production locations established across USA, India, and Thailand.
Segmentation Overview
The global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is segmented based on equipment type, the scale of operation, capacity, application, and region. These segments are further subdivided to get a holistic picture of the market.
By Equipment Type:
Bench-top freeze-dryers
Tray-style freeze dryers
Manifold freeze dryers
Rotary freeze dryers
Mobile freeze dryers
Parts & Accessories
By Scale of Operation:
Industrial freeze dryers
Commercial freeze dryers
Laboratory freeze dryers
Pilot scale freeze dryers
By Capacity segment:
<10 Kg
10-150 Kg
150-500 kg
500-1000 kg
>1000 Kg
By Application:
Biotechnology
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Food Processing and Packaging
Healthcare/ Medical
Others (Research, Preservation)
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
India
Japan
South Korea
South East Asia (SEA)
Malaysia
Indonesia
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Philippine
Rest of SEA
Rest of Asia
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
