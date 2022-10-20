Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,149 in the last 365 days.

Ficohsa Honored at World’s Best Bank Awards 2022

Ficohsa Board Director Dr. Juan Jose Daboub (R) receives the award from Joseph Giarraputo (L), Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, at a ceremony in Washington, DC.

Ficohsa Board Director Dr. Juan Jose Daboub (R) receives the award from Joseph Giarraputo (L), Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, at a ceremony in Washington, DC.

Banco Ficohsa Recognized as “Best Bank of the Year in Honduras” at Washington DC Ceremony

This award is recognition for the thousands of hard-working Banco Ficohsa employees whose skills and dedication support businesses throughout Honduras and Central America.”
— Abel Garcia, General Manager of Banco Ficohsa
TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banco Ficohsa received the award for “Best Bank of the Year in Honduras” at the 29th World’s Best Bank Awards in Washington, DC at the weekend.

The ceremony, sponsored by Global Finance magazine, was held at the U.S. capital’s National Press Club on October 15 to coincide with the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. Banco Ficohsa, which received notification of the award back in May, was recognized for its investments in financial services and online banking, its 11% increase in assets in the last year, and for having the largest market share in Honduras.

Abel Garcia, General Manager of Banco Ficohsa, said, “This award is recognition for the thousands of hard-working Banco Ficohsa employees whose skills and dedication support businesses throughout Honduras and Central America. I am proud that by providing access to innovative financial solutions – both online and in person – Banco Ficohsa is helping so many businesses across the region to expand, create sustainable jobs, and generate wealth and tax returns.”

Winners of the World’s Best Bank Awards 2022 were selected based on performance over the past year and were chosen by Global Finance’s editorial board with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world, in addition to independent research.

Mr. Garcia continued, “This accolade follows Ficohsa’s success in 2021 when we received numerous international recognitions, including Bank of the Year for Financial Inclusion awarded by The Banker, and were honored at the Championing the Female Economy Awards 2021.”

Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Established in 1994 and operating in the U.S., Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama, Ficohsa has 1.8 million clients, 5,500 staff, and 4,500 service points via Banco Ficohsa and TENGO. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region.

In July, Ficohsa published its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the group’s continued success in financial inclusion, ethical banking, and investments in environmentally sustainable projects. Banco Ficohsa supports over 21,000 SMEs in Central America, of which over 50% are women-led.

Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
04 9703-9726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Ficohsa Honored at World’s Best Bank Awards 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.