Ficohsa Honored at World’s Best Bank Awards 2022
Banco Ficohsa Recognized as “Best Bank of the Year in Honduras” at Washington DC Ceremony
This award is recognition for the thousands of hard-working Banco Ficohsa employees whose skills and dedication support businesses throughout Honduras and Central America.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banco Ficohsa received the award for “Best Bank of the Year in Honduras” at the 29th World’s Best Bank Awards in Washington, DC at the weekend.
— Abel Garcia, General Manager of Banco Ficohsa
The ceremony, sponsored by Global Finance magazine, was held at the U.S. capital’s National Press Club on October 15 to coincide with the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. Banco Ficohsa, which received notification of the award back in May, was recognized for its investments in financial services and online banking, its 11% increase in assets in the last year, and for having the largest market share in Honduras.
Abel Garcia, General Manager of Banco Ficohsa, said, “This award is recognition for the thousands of hard-working Banco Ficohsa employees whose skills and dedication support businesses throughout Honduras and Central America. I am proud that by providing access to innovative financial solutions – both online and in person – Banco Ficohsa is helping so many businesses across the region to expand, create sustainable jobs, and generate wealth and tax returns.”
Winners of the World’s Best Bank Awards 2022 were selected based on performance over the past year and were chosen by Global Finance’s editorial board with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world, in addition to independent research.
Mr. Garcia continued, “This accolade follows Ficohsa’s success in 2021 when we received numerous international recognitions, including Bank of the Year for Financial Inclusion awarded by The Banker, and were honored at the Championing the Female Economy Awards 2021.”
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Established in 1994 and operating in the U.S., Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama, Ficohsa has 1.8 million clients, 5,500 staff, and 4,500 service points via Banco Ficohsa and TENGO. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region.
In July, Ficohsa published its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the group’s continued success in financial inclusion, ethical banking, and investments in environmentally sustainable projects. Banco Ficohsa supports over 21,000 SMEs in Central America, of which over 50% are women-led.
Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
04 9703-9726
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn