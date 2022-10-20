Why Nigeria is Excluded from the Diversity Visa Program DV-2024 again this year.

Diversity Visa Program DV-2024

The United States has once again excluded Nigeria from its Diversity Visa Program, which is now the 10th consecutive year Nigeria has missed out.

For DV-2024, natives of the following countries are not eligible to apply” — Thomas Smith (USGCO)

What is the Diversity Visa Program?

The Green Card Program, or Diversity Visa Program, as it's unofficially known, offers applicants who would otherwise not qualify for a Green Card a chance to live and work in the United States as a permanent resident.

The program accepts up to 55,000 people annually from qualifying countries, so why did Nigeria not make the list this year? Nigeria is not the only country facing exclusion from the Diversity Visa Program, as the same reason preventing it from participating applies to other countries as well.

Nigeria's Diversity Visa Program Exclusion Explained

Before 2013, Nigerians accounted for more than 3 million entries into the program in 2011 and 2012. During that same two-year period, the program selected 6130 winners over both years, which is more than visas available for one single country as no single country can receive more than 7% of the allotted Diversity Visa (DV) positions in one year.

Instructions for the 2022 DV-2024 program state:

For DV-2024, natives of the following countries and areas are not eligible to apply, because more than 50,000 natives of these countries immigrated to the United States in the previous five years:

Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom and its dependent territories, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

As you can see from the statement, the reason Nigeria and other countries are excluded is that more than 50,000 natives have already immigrated to the United States from these countries in the last five years.

The Diversity Visa Program is designed to create opportunities for people from countries that do not have a high number of admissions. A high-admission country is defined by U.S. law as a country with a total of 50,000 people in the Family-Sponsored and Employment-Based Visa categories who have immigrated to the United States of America.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) determines a high-admission country by counting the number of family and employment admissions for the previous five years. When a country is deemed high admission, its native population is considered ineligible for the Diversity Visa program. Nigeria is the only African country to not qualify for the 2022 (DV-2024) Diversity Visa Program.

How Do You Qualify for the Diversity Visa Program?

If you are a native of one of the excluded countries, you may be out of luck. However, if one of your spouse or parents were born in a different country in Africa or elsewhere, you could claim that country as your native country.

While the Diversity Visa Program works on a lottery system that leaves a lot to chance, entry still requires you to meet certain prerequisites before you are eligible to participate.

You must have a high school education or equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience as defined by U.S. law. If you lack either of those you cannot participate in the DV Program.

Work Experience: People entering the Diversity Visa Program through work experience will require two years of work experience in the last five years. The U.S. Department of Labor stipulates that the work experience must be related to an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience in a position designated as Job Zone 4 or 5 and a Specific Vocational Preparation (SVP) with a rating of 7.0 or higher.

High School Education: A high school education means successful graduation of formal and secondary education equivalent to a 12-year course in the United States. The education must be a formal course of study. Equivalency certificates, such as G.E.D., do not qualify.

The U.S. Department of Labor publishes information on knowledge, skills, education, and training along with other characteristics you may require on its O*NET website.

Since February 2022 the passport rule for the DV Program was canceled.

The news that the passport rule was canceled was a piece of great information for many applicants in countries where it’s not easy or expensive to apply for a passport.

On February 4, 2022, a District Judge decided the Passport Rule was unlawful, which means it’s no longer in effect. You can read the full story here: Passport Rule for the Visa Lottery Canceled.

