North America Bath Soap Market to Reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2027, Propelled by Rising Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "North America Bath Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and country analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The North America bath soap market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Bath soap represents a cleaning agent which is made by combining several alkalis, such as caustic soda and caustic potash, with vegetable oil or animal fat extraction. In terms of form, it can be categorized into solid and liquid categories. These bath soap products are an essential component of the personal care routine. They help in removing dirt, unclogging pores, and maintaining a healthy skin condition. Bath soap items even aid in preventing unpleasant body odor from perspiration. Consequently, they are extensively used by male and female consumers across North America.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing concerns regarding personal hygiene among consumers to protect the skin from infectious pollutants are primarily driving the market. In addition to this, the increasing innovation of new products infused with unique fragrances and the launch of attractive and biodegradable packaging are also positively influencing the regional market. In line with this, the development of products manufactured utilizing eco-friendly, natural, and vegan ingredients is further catalyzing the North America bath soap market growth. Moreover, the introduction of premium product variants, which are made using a range of exotic components selections and customized for men and women respectively, and the rising investments undertaken by the leading manufacturers in engaging promotional campaigns, including celebrity endorsements and social media promotions to create brand presence and expand the overall sales are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the escalating enlargement of supermarkets and the elevating product availability through online channels are expected to bolster the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America bath soap market based on product type, form, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Breakup by Form:

• Solid Bath Soaps

• Liquid Bath Soaps

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America bath soap market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

