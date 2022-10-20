Dot Matrix Display Market to Record USD 1.4 Billion Incremental Growth by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dot Matrix Display Market size is forecast to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Owing to rising penetration of high-definition display technologies, increasing demand for high-resolution displays in consumer devices & medical equipment and so on. Increasing preference of energy-efficient and high-definition display technologies is driving up demand for dot matrix displays. Dot matrix LED displays are low-cost and provide high brightness, wide field of view, long visual range and are water resistant, resulting in their wide use in electronic devices like digital clocks, electronic meters, TVs and railway departure indicators. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dot Matrix Display Market highlights the following areas -

• 128x16 Two-Lined Dot-Matrix Display market is analyzed to witness the fastest growth during 2022-2027, attributed to increasing utilization of digital clocks, calculators & other electronic devices, rising demand for smart consumer electronics and so on.

• Dot Matrix Display for Consumer Electronics market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand for high-quality Liquid crystal display television & computer screens, growing trend toward microelectronic & microprocessor devices and so on.

• North America dominated the global Dot Matrix Display market in 2021, attributed to extensive use of medical display devices, integration of dot matrix displays with printing technology and so on.

• Increasing utilization of dot matrix displays in automobile infotainment systems and growing adoption of energy-efficient & high-definition display technologies are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of the Dot Matrix Display market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• 128x16 Two Lined Dot-Matrix Display segment is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 7.6% in the global Dot Matrix Display market during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing utilization of two-lined dot matrix displays in digital clocks, calculators & other electronic devices, rising demand for smart consumer electronics and so on.

• The consumer electronics segment in the Dot Matrix Display market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027, attributed to increasing demand for higher quality Liquid crystal display television & computer screens, the growing trend toward microelectronic & microprocessor devices and so on.

• North America dominated the global Dot Matrix Display market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to extensive use of display devices in the healthcare industry, integration of dot matrix displays with printing technology and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 10 players in the Dot Matrix Display Industry are -

1. LITE-On Technology Corporation

2. Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

3. Nichia Corporation

4. TCL Electronics

5. Panasonic Corporation

6. LG Electronics

7. Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

8. Broadcom Inc.

9. OSRAM Opto Semiconductor

10. Ligitek Electronics

