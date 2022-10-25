Adacta announces the 2022Q3 AdInsure release, including Oracle-Microsoft multicloud support
This release marks Adacta as the first insurance platform vendor to fully support the Oracle-Microsoft multicloud.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adacta, a leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced the 2022Q3 release of its AdInsure insurance platform. AdInsure, the platform insurers rely on to accelerate innovation and grow their digital capabilities, now includes full support for Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure, making it easy to deploy AdInsure into Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud multicloud environments.
Insurers can now run the AdInsure application server on Azure and connect to high-availability managed Oracle database services, such as Autonomous Database running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). As of this release, Adacta is the first insurance platform vendor to fully support the Oracle-Microsoft multicloud.
Boris Bajic, CEO of Adacta, explained: "The multicloud collaboration will empower insurers in new and profound ways, allowing decisionmakers to leverage the best of both cloud environments effectively and provide clients with best-in-class services through a single touchpoint. The 2022Q3 AdInsure release reflects our strong commitment to the insurance digitalisation, including migration to the cloud."
AdInsure support for Azure Cloud
The recently added cloud support features are a result of Adacta's ongoing partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle. In 2021, Microsoft awarded AdInsure with Co-sell incentivised status, underscoring Microsoft's recognition of AdInsure as an insurance platform of choice. With it, Microsoft is validating Adacta's AdInsure Property and Casualty, Life & Annuities solutions as mature and perfectly aligned with Microsoft Azure technologies. AdInsure clients can choose between a public or private cloud with all AdInsure features supported across all deployment scenarios.
AdInsure support for Oracle Cloud
Similarly, the latest AdInsure release reflects a longstanding collaboration between Oracle and Adacta, providing clients with the option to deploy AdInsure on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure by including support for Oracle Autonomous Database, automated deployments, and more.
The collaboration between Microsoft and Oracle will provide the opportunity to strengthen AdInsure's existing user base. Adacta sees the milestone as a significant step forward in its mission of creating a unified user experience where innovations provide an advantage.
About Adacta
Adacta is a leading software provider for the insurance industry. Its insurance platform – AdInsure – provides Life and P&C insurers with a future-proof way to streamline their operations and processes. Since 1989, Adacta has spent decades helping insurance organisations grow their digital capabilities and drive increased profit. Their mission is simple: Empower tomorrow's industry leaders to realise their potential through technology.
About AdInsure
The AdInsure insurance platform is the digital foundation insurance business needs to keep up with industry changes. It connects and supports all insurance teams, helping them work smarter, launch products faster, and provide modern customer experiences. AdInsure comes with client and analyst praise, and is continuously featured in Gartner Magic Quadrant and a winner of the XCelent Technology Award 2021 in Life insurance platforms Europe.
