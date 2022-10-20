National Miss Juneteenth 2023 Crowned
Miss Juneteenth South Florida 2022 and Miami native Nazstazia-Simone Jubitana is now the official National Miss Juneteenth 2023
The official National Miss Juneteenth 2023 Nazstazia-Simone Jubitana will make appearances around the country promoting Juneteenth awareness, especially to the youth of America.”GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowned on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the San Luis Conference Center, the 3rd Annual National Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program was presented by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF), the organization responsible for securing legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday. Nazstazia-Simone becomes the National Youth Ambassador to bring awareness to Juneteenth.
Each contestant was required to perform community service in their respective communities and to learn the history of Juneteenth. During the pageant, the contestants were judged on their oral recitation presentation of their choice of one of the three freedom documents - the Emancipation Proclamation, General Order #3, and the 13th Amendment. After the talent and evening gown competitions, all were asked a projection question about Juneteenth by the Master of Ceremonies Steve Williams, NJOF President.
The official National Miss Juneteenth 2023 Nazstazia-Simone Jubitana, currently a high school junior at Florida Virtual, holds a 4.8 GPA. She is a competitive gymnast who has earned gold medals at the Junior Olympics in Hungary and the Pan American Games in Argentina. Nazstazia-Simone spearheads the Peer Mentorship Education and Lifestyle Teen Ambassador program focused on youth in foster care. An active member of the Community Christian Church, and teen Bible study, her commitment to community outreach continues as a volunteer in feeding homeless teens.
The judges were Constance N. Johnson, former Democratic nominated candidate for Oklahoma governor who wrote the Juneteenth bill. She served in the State Senate from 2005 until 2014. Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, an internationally acclaimed vocalist and multi-award-winning playwright, also served as a judge.
In the spirit of Juneteenth, MarQue Munday stepped up to oversee the production of the 3rd Annual National Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program when director Starr Fischer could not attend due to family illness. MarQue ensured all the contestants were prepared for the pageant, including but not limited to choreography, presentation, run of the show, and touring Houston’s Juneteenth-related historic sites.
Shaundrea Norman, Miss Juneteenth Arizona, is the first runner-up. She is a senior at Chandler High School, President of the Black Student Union, and an Honors/AP student. Shaundrea recently served as a staff member supporting the political candidates from the City of Chandler and the State of Arizona. After graduating from high school, Shaundrea will attend an HBCU to study political science or legal studies to become a lawyer. Shaundrea is the oldest of three siblings. Her passions include learning new things, music, dancing, and hanging out with friends and family.
The second runner-up is Shontal Phillips, a 17-year-old senior at Topeka West High School in Topeka, Kansas, who is active in school organizations and is a co-captain of the Topeka West Dance Team. Shontal is a member of the TWHS track team and competed at the Kansas State track competition in the triple jump her junior year. She has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas since she was in the 3rd grade. In 2020, Shontal received the Youth of the Year award through the Boys & Girls Club, honoring extraordinary young people and their achievements in leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle. A senior company dancer with the Steven Massey Dance Theater and Shontal is active with her church’s praise dance ministry. Shontal volunteers with Harvesters Food Giveaway programs, It Takes a Village Performing Arts Center, Upward Bound, church events, and at a local nursing home.
“ The official National Miss Juneteenth 2023 Nazstazia-Simone Jubitana will make appearances around the country promoting Juneteenth awareness, especially to the youth of America,” says Steve Williams. “She will also carry the friendship and memories from this event with her. That cooperation and camaraderie displayed are one of the principal foundations of the Juneteenth spirit. The Juneteenth spirit is the “Wave of Freedom” and is this year’s theme for Juneteenth.”
