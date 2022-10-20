Global Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022”, the blockchain in banking and financial services market size is predicted to grow from $1.17 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 61.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The blockchain in the banking and financial services market share is expected to reach $12.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 60%. The increasing adoption of blockchain in banking and the rising use of cryptocurrency will propel the growth of the blockchain in the banking and financial services market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market

The reduction in fraud through blockchain is shaping the blockchain in the banking and financial services market. Major companies operating in the banking and financial services sector are adopting the use of blockchain to help reduce fraudulent transactions, such as the use of smart contracts which allow the buyer and seller to create if / then contracts in which one step of the process won’t be fulfilled until the one before it has been verified completely. Blockchain also helps verify the legitimacy of every part of the supply chain process and blockchain provides security through its non-repudiation and disintermediation of data storage which helps prevent misappropriating company assets.

Overview Of The Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market

Blockchain in the banking and financial services market consists of sales of blockchain for banking and financial services by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnership) that are engaged in providing blockchain technology for banking and financial services. Blockchain offers a form of digitalized, decentralized public record of all transactions. Blockchain was designed to record everything of value and not just transactions.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Market Segmentation

• By Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Others

• By Application: Fund Transaction Management, Real Time Loan Funding, Liquidity Management, Others

• By Geography: The global blockchain in banking and financial services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Infosys, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, R3, Intel, Oracle Corporation

Blockchain In Banking And Financial Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides blockchain in banking and financial services market overview, banking and financial services market forecast, analyzes blockchain in banking and financial services global market size, blockchain in banking and financial services global market growth drivers, blockchain in banking and financial services global market segments, blockchain in banking and financial services global market major players, blockchain in banking and financial services global market growth across geographies, and blockchain in banking and financial services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



