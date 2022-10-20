Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2022”, the eco-friendly food packaging market size is expected to grow from $196.26 billion in 2021 to $211.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $280.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The growing consumer awareness about the drawbacks of using single-use and non-degradable plastic products for food packaging is driving the growth of the eco-friendly food packaging market.

Key Trends In The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eco-friendly food packaging market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies for migrating to environmentally friendly food packaging solutions to reduce environmental impact and keep plastic out of landfills and seas.

Overview Of The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

The eco-friendly food packaging market consists of sales of eco-friendly food packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are made out of recycled materials. Eco-friendly packaging is defined as any packaging which is easy to recycle, reuse, compostable, or biodegradable, as well as safe for people and the environment. It involves the use of materials and production methods that have the least amount of impact on natural resources and energy consumption.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging

• By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Others

• By Technique: Active Packaging, Molded Packaging, Multipurpose Packaging, Alternate Fiber Packaging

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Convenience Food, Others

• By Geography: The global eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amcor, Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, BASF, Huhtamaki Oyj, Westrock, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco, Evergreen Packaging, Elopak, Winpak Ltd., Printpak, PaperFoam bv, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith plc, DuPont and Crown Holdings Inc.

Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of eco-friendly food packaging global market. The market report gives eco-friendly food packaging global market analysis, eco-friendly food packaging global market size, eco-friendly food packaging global market growth drivers, eco-friendly food packaging global market segmentation, eco-friendly food packaging global market major players, eco-friendly food packaging market growth across geographies, eco-friendly food packaging market trends and eco-friendly food packaging market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The eco-friendly food packaging market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

