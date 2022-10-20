Global Construction Elastomers Market Growth Trajectory

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022”, the construction elastomers market size is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction elastomers market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increase in the demand for sustainable buildings is expected to serve as a major driver of the construction elastomers market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Construction Elastomers Market

The increase in investments by key players in the R&D of elastomers processing to improve its properties and development of the new product is a major trend in the construction elastomer market. Major companies operating in the construction elastomers market are focused on investing in research and development to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Construction Elastomers Market

The construction elastomers market consists of sales of elastomers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are synthetic polymers having elastic properties used in the construction industry. Elastomers are rubbery materials comprised of lengthy chainlike molecules or polymers which can be stretched to vast distances and still return to their original shape. Elastomers combine the benefits of both plastics and rubber, resulting in a new form that is used in a variety of construction applications. The strong impact and tear resistance of construction elastomers is utilized for roofing sheets and window profiles, building insulation, adhesives, gaskets, and door handle seals.

Construction Elastomers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

• By Chemistry: Styrene Block Copolymers (SBCs), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Natural Rubber, Acrylic Elastomer (ACM), Butyl Elastomer (IIR), Others

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential, Civil Engineering

• By Geography: The global construction elastomers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, SIBUR, Teknor Apex Company, Dynasol Elastomers, Kraton Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Lanxess Ag

