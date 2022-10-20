Lil Durk Secures Pressing & Distribution Agreement
Lil Durk says that it has finalized a pressing and distribution agreement with the prominent Canadian artist professionally known as Wall.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk aims to become a one-stop shop for media companies by providing powerful streaming tools, analytics, monetization, listening distribution and the option for music licensing coverage.
"This partnership with Wall fits perfectly within our mission to reinvent news for a connected world and democratize access to media for broadcasters large and small. We believe great conversations are driven by the power of the human voice and we know our listeners rely on us to stay connected to the issues that matter to them most via our content catalog," said Alexander Elder, CEO of Lil Durk. "Additionally, we are always thrilled to help more artists reach their maximum streaming potential."
The 21-year-old Canadian artist Wall is back with his latest single, “Fantasy Ocean” which is set to be released within the next month.
This marks the third song Wall has released, and he says it’s most certainly some of his best work up to date.
“I really loved creating this track and I am thrilled to share it with my supporters. My fans really do mean the world to me. Thank you to my team, my manager Daniel and everyone who has supported me along the way”, said Wall.
Wall also mentioned that his manager Daniel said the song provided him with a strong sense of nostalgia from the 2010 era of music.
“The sound is just truly incredible. It’s some of the best music I have heard from his discography of unreleased songs. Furthermore, we’re excited to share this single with everyone and hope that you enjoy it as much as we did.”
To sum up, you can listen to the song on YouTube here.
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk operates as a news and technology company providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources across the world.
