Global Computer Hardware Market Growth Trajectory

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022”, the computer hardware market size grew from $1,129.39 billion in 2021 to $1,235.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s computer hardware market research the market is expected to grow to $1,517.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The computer hardware market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Computer Hardware Market

Many technology companies are introducing tablets to replace laptop computers. Portability, the ability to connect to 3G and 4G networks, and the light weight of these devices are the major reasons for individuals increasingly opting for tablets.

Overview Of The Computer Hardware Market

The computer hardware market consists of sales of computer hardware and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide computer hardware, including personal computers (PCs), laptops and tablets, computer storage devices, peripheral equipment, etc. The computer hardware market includes servers and processors but does not include embedded systems used in automobiles and manufacturing plants.

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Computer Peripheral Equipment, Computer Storage Devices And Servers, Computers

• By End-User: Household, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• Subsegments Covered: Mouse, Keyboard, Monitor, Printer, Scanner, Computer Storage Devices, Computer Servers, PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Other Computers

• By Geography: The global computer hardware market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dell Technologies Inc, HP, Apple, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Quanta Computer, Pegatron Corp, Intel Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and Inventec Corp.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

