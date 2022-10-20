A Thirty-Day Cleanse offers a reset for mind and body. Fasting from the effects of bias helps people of color recover.
Unseen and seldom-discussed wounds caused by bias can be healed.
This is about healing the parts of us that we do not talk much about. This is like a self-built infirmary and safe harbor that allows us to address unseen wounds.”FORT LAUDERDALE, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people tout the effects of fasting or intermittent fasting to ‘reset’ the mind and body on the journey to wellness. According to webMD.com, “When you fast, your body has less toxic materials flowing through the blood and lymphatic system, making it easier for you to think. While fasting, the energy you’d normally use to digest food is available to be used by the brain.” https://www.webmd.com/diet/psychological-benefits-of-fasting.
— Sonia Bailey
But what about fasting from negative attitudes toward the self, others, and the community? A new book, “The Path to Cultural Wellness,” by Sonia Bailey, gently guides participants affected by bias through a very different kind of ‘cleanse’ to promote health.
The 30-day journey reveals seven pillars of recovery, reflections, meditations, and activities that assist people of African descent to turn healing energies inward to explore and heal. Participants find opportunities to ground themselves in principles of love and community as they detoxify from the ravaging effects of lifelong encounters with bias.
The book is available at: https://tinyurl.com/ThePathToCulturalWellness, www.fireforgedrecovery.com/publications, at Amazon.com, and BN.com.
Sonia Bailey is a certified life recovery specialist who supports people to reclaim their lives and manifest their vision. As an agent of social and spiritual change, she accompanies people on their journey to get free of the effects of bias and other unhealthy conditions.
The Cultural Wellness Movement (‘#TheCultureHasTheCure), was launched by Fire Forged Recovery earlier this year to support the community in a grassroots, forward movement to psychological freedom and enrichment. The organization hosts community conversations where people can explore the full scope of needed healing. In partnership, various community experts host workshops and activities on topics in their area of focus and expertise which are related to the work of recovery for people affected by skin color bias. Together and over time, all affected will rise above disunity, misinformation or lack of knowledge, and denial.
Find out more about the Cultural Wellness Movement at www.theculturehasthecure.com and www.fireforgedrecovery.com. There, you can become an Ambassador for the movement in your town, sign up to attend an upcoming workshop, take the 30-day wellness challenge, or take another action step.
Fire Forged Recovery’s mission is to assist people, families, and communities affected by bias to achieve cultural wellness. Your tax-deductible donations are welcome.
