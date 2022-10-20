Top Hair Care Brands in the World | IMARC GROUP

Hair care brands

Hair care deals with the hygiene of the hair that grows from the human scalp, generally found on the face, body and pubic areas. It usually includes using various products to maintain, cleanse, and enhance the appearance and texture of the hair. Additionally, a wide range of treatments is offered across barbershops, day spas, and salons in order to maintain the hair as per the customer requirements. It involves hair cutting, coloring, plucking, laser treatments, nourishing and waxing of body hair. Besides this, it also aids in managing various hair problems, including split ends, frizzy hair, hair fall, dandruff, and itchy or dry scalp, by providing nourishment to the scalp and the hair. Some of the popular hair care products available across the globe include hair oils, tonics, serums, gels, masks, shampoos, sprays and conditioners. Due to the continuously evolving hair trends, consumers are seeking numerous hair styling, dyeing, and straightening products to manage their hair aesthetics, this has encouraged leading companies to introduce innovative and novel hair care products in the global market.

Top Brands in the Global Hair Care Market:

• KAO Group

• L’Oréal USA, Inc.

• The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

• Unilever PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

The growing prevalence of hair-related problems among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to hectic lifestyles, excessive utilization of hair styling products, exposure to ultraviolet sun rays and harmful effects of pollution. Due to this, numerous key players are focusing on providing customized hair care products to meet specialized consumer needs, which is impacting the hair care market growth favorably. Along with this, several major players are increasingly spending on conducting extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new formulations that help in repairing damage, controlling frizz and providing moisturization to the hair. For instance, the introduction of specialized shampoo variants, such as oily hair, colored hair and volumizing shampoos, are formulated to provide solutions to specific hair problems, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for natural ingredients among consumers has impelled leading hair care companies to launch hair care products with organic elements, such as premium botanical and plant-inspired components, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include easy product availability via online and offline organized distribution channels and increasing investments by leading manufacturers and sellers in promotional activities and robust marketing strategies.

Global Hair Care Industry Scope:

• Market Size Value in 2021: US$ 78.2

• Market Forecast in 2027: US$ 102.9 Billion

• Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.61%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

• Historical Period: 2016-2021

• Forecast Period: 2022-2027

