At 11.8%, Transformer Monitoring System Market All Set to Reach US$ 7.0 Bn by 2030 | Country wise Demand Analysis Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Insights have published a new report titled, “Transformer Monitoring System Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Product (Hardware (Direct Winding Transformer Monitors, Intelligent Transformer Monitors), Software), By Installation Type (Newly Installed Units, Retrofit Units), By Application (Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA), Partial Discharge (PD), Bushing Monitoring, Cooling Control, Voltage Regulation), By End Use (Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Other Transformers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030. The Global Transformer Monitoring System Market in 2022 is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.0 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 11.8%. The report promises to offer its clients absolute across-the-board, premium quality primary data about the market prospects and in-depth knowledge of the trends prevailing in the market. The report further aims to provide a quantitative and qualitative synopsis of the theoretical framework and rational approach of the market expatiate using certified research methodologies and proficient expertise.

Transformer Monitoring System Market Introduction:

Transformers are essentially key resources in the power grid and industrial processes. Transformers basically serve their utility in continually regulating the flow of electricity distribution as well as transmission. Thus, the transformer monitoring system holds a crucial role as it keeps a check on the health of transformers. With the help of a transformer monitoring system, several uninterrupted operations can be administered taking place in the transformer by means of an IoT-based application.

In addition to that, the transformer monitoring system helps in detecting and replacing defective equipment prior to the failure or entire breakdown and maintains the continuity of the power supply without collapse.

There are different sensors equipped in this system to regulate and watch the internal continuing functions in the system. Attributing to all such beneficial factors, the transformer monitoring system offers more reliability, data storage as well as operational safety which has majorly surged the number of installations of transformer monitoring systems all across the world. Thus, the global transformer monitoring system market is projected to witness significant growth over the following years.

Key Understanding From the Transformer Monitoring System Market Report:

The transformer monitoring system holds a crucial role in accumulating and processing data that is associated with several parameters. In addition, the transformer monitoring system is extensively used in predicting and preventing the breakdown of a transformer.

More importantly, one of the major factors that is essentially driving the demand for transformer monitoring systems is the swift growth of power utilities all around the world. These days electricity has a significant role in making industries run at a smooth pace. And in order to enhance the overall energy system, it is essential to improve the grid system as well as reliability. Owing to this, the global transformer monitoring system market is projected to rise significantly over the years.

On top of that, the swift adoption of electrical and electronic devices all across the world, the growing number of industrial manufacturing units, as well as soaring technological advancements is further estimated to offer major breakthroughs to the growth of the global transformer monitoring system market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the transformer monitoring system aids in detecting the faulty elements of the transformers prior to the failures or entire breakdown, which further helps in decreasing the servicing cost. Owing to such factors, the transformer monitoring system is projected to witness higher demand across the global markets.

What is more, the swift urbanization and increase in industrial activities worldwide have also surged up electricity consumption in the past few years. Today as the world looks towards setting up smart grids for efficient distribution of power, the demand for transformer monitoring systems is also anticipated to rise over the forthcoming future. Therefore, the global transformer monitoring system market is estimated to grow considerably in the coming years.

Based on regional segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is accounted to hold the largest transformer monitoring systems market share in the year 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Mainly due to the increase in capacity and expansion plans of the utilities mainly in developing countries. Besides this, high investment in smart grids mainly in the countries like India and China is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmentation

The transformer monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of product type, transformer fluid type, installation type, application, end-user, and region.

By Product Type

Hardware

Direct Winding Transformer Monitors

Intelligent Transformer Monitors

Software

By Transformer Fluid Type

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Ester

Natural Ester

Silicon Fluids

Others

By Installation Type

Newly Installed Units

Retrofit Units

By Application

Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA)

Partial Discharge (PD)

Bushing Monitoring

Cooling Control

Voltage Regulation

By End Use

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Other Transformers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Transformer Monitoring System Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the transformer monitoring system market are:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Mitsubishi Corporation

HZ Electric, Inc.

KJ Dynatech, Inc.

Ningbo Ligong Online Monitoring Technology Co., Ltd.

S&C Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Shanghai Kai People Electric Co., Ltd

Wilson Transformer Company

