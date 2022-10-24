The Dental Services Market Finds Untapped Potential In Franchise Dentistry

Dental Services Market Report 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise dentistry has been gaining importance. This is a change in an industry that was traditionally dominated by independent dentists. Franchises have purchasing power advantages compared to individual owners. Dental services franchises provide staffing, accounting, repairs, and other services for dentists, reducing their costs. The dental franchise model offers the benefit of cost savings realized through economies of scale and increased negotiating power. The dental franchise model reduces the overall prices of the services, which in turn will increase the number of patients availing the dental services, thereby driving the market.

Dental services providers are shifting from metal-based dental restorations to ceramic-based dental restorations. This is due to the improved aesthetics and performance characteristics of dental ceramics. The technological evolution of dental ceramics is supported by advanced imaging and material cutting techniques using CAD/CAM and laser processes, improving the flexural strength and toughness of the restorations. For instance, Ivoclar Vivadent’s IPS e.max® ZirCAD® Prime is made using Gradient Technology (GT), which uses powder conditioning to combine 3Y-TZP and 5Y-TZP oxide ceramic powders for enhanced strength and aesthetics.

The global dental services market reached a value of nearly $365.60 billion in 2020, having at a declining compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to reach $551.90 billion in 2025. The global dental services market is expected to reach $709.70 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players covered in the global dental services industry are National Health Service England, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc., InterDent, Inc.

TBRC’s dental services market report is segmented by type of procedure into non-cosmetic dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, by type of service into general dentistry, orthodontics and prosthodontics, oral surgery, by end user into male, female.

Dental Services Market 2022 – By Type (General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, Prosthodontics), By Type Of Procedure (Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-Cosmetic Dentistry), By End-User (Gender) (Male, Female), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dental services market overview, forecast dental services market size and growth for the whole market, dental services market segments, geographies, dental services market trends, dental services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and dental services market shares.

