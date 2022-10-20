HEISHA infinite power supply solution to embrace the robot era

logo of heisha tech

HEISHA as a robot mansion provider has developed an infinite power supply solution to autonomously recharge a robot without relying on any external power supply

Only high-quality products can make a company stand long and stable, we don’t just believe that, we follow it.” — Mr. Lin CEO of HEISHA Tech

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12,305 robots (about $585 million) sold in Q2 2022 in North America, which has increased by 13% compared with the same time in 2021, according to the Association for Advancing Automation. While 59% of the orders came from the automotive industry. These figures all indicate that the automotive robot is rising, but still has a long way to go before blooming. One of the restrictive factors is that its power refuels still rely on humans.

A solar-powered infinite charging station

This solution includes two parts, one for solar power gathering and transforming into electricity, and the other for parking, recharging, checking, and cleaning the robot. It adopts the container structure for mobility performance and cost-efficiency. The container is provided by the CIMC, the biggest container supplier in the world, and has over 26 years of history.

Choosing solar power as the power supply instead of connecting to the on-site electricity is due to three reasons:

1. Independently supply the robot charging station without concern about blackout or accident.

2. Maximize the mobility of the charging station so as to make it travel between different sites easily.

3. Deploy the whole station anywhere even in a severe environment like a desert.

Also, solar power is clean energy with no hazard to the environment.

Not just a robot charging station

Charging is the major function of this station, but that’s not all of it. HEISHA has done some polishing on the details, such as the cleaning area with spraying and drying functions to ensure the robot’s components not be troubled by dust.

There is another important part, the self-examining system, which can check on the robot’s situation and send feedback to the supervisor. It has covered several main factors: the condition of the battery, skin, mechanical support points, mechanical abrasion resistance, power line loss situation, etc.

Safety measurements are thoughtfully taken during the charging and before the robot starts a mission, including the safety belt and helmet.

With the solar-powered endless energy supply, and the automatic recharging and docking station, the robot’s power issue and checking issues are all handled, it is a truly autonomous robot solution.

About HEISHA

HEISHA Technology is a robot dock manufacturer, it builds mansions for robots. A complete drone docking series can be found in HEISHA, covering different sizes and applications, and drone types, from VTOL, and fix-wing drones to multirotor. The compatibility is considerably wide, with different brands and models, from 2s to 12s LiPo batteries. Cargo drone solutions are covered as well. A 17,000 square meters factory is supporting the HEISHA along with a full set of test equipment.