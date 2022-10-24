Forward Thinking On The Role Of 3D Printing In The Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market

Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing is the key trend gaining popularity in the hearing aid devices and equipment market. 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D models and enables the manufacturing of more comfortable, better-fitting, and customized hearing aid devices. 3D printing enables the shape of the ear shell to be customized according to the customer's individual degree of hearing loss and ear canal. For instance, FabRx, a UK-based biotechnology focused on developing pharmaceutical and medical products through 3D printing technology, developed personalized multi-drug-loaded 3D printed hearing aids using vat photopolymerization 3D printing that slowly releases antibiotics to treat or prevent an ear infection. Also in November 2020, researchers from University College London in the UK fabricated 3D printed antibacterial hearing aids through a digital light processing method that could help prevent ear infections from forming after prolonged use. The research highlighted the potential of vat photopolymerization 3D printing techniques for the fabrication of medical devices with anti-bacterial properties.

Increasing investments in R&D activities in the market are promoting the innovation and successful development of hearing aid devices. For instance, in January 2021, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), a part of the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) that conducts and supports biomedical and behavioral research in human communication for hearing, ear infections, and deafness, announced assistance for 19 active research projects on accessible and affordable hearing health care (AAHHC). Thus, an increase in R&D investments is driving the growth of the hearing aid devices and equipment market in the forecast period.

The global hearing aid devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $9.57 billion in 2021 to $12.69 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.8%. The global hearing aid devices and equipment market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 and reach $16.81 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global hearing aid devices and equipment market are Sonova Holding AG, WS Audiology A/S, Demant AS, Starkey Hearing Technologies, GN Store Nord A/S.

TBRC’s hearing aid devices and equipment market report is segmented by product into receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids (RTE), behind-the-ear hearing (BTE) aids, in-the-ear hearing (ITE) aids, in-the-canal hearing (ITC) aids, completely-in-the-canal hearing (CIC) aids, by distribution channel into audiology and ENT clinics pharmacies, online sales, others distribution channel, by technology into conventional hearing aids, digital hearing aids, by patient into adult, pediatric, elderly, by hearing loss into conductive hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss.

