Precious Moments Preschool Introduces a New Curriculum Featuring Nutrition and Enriched Programs
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed specifically for children between the ages of 2 to 6, the curriculum focuses on a variety of proven learning techniques, along with a structured nutrition program for all-round development.
Precious Moments Preschool, a well-known Montessori preschool in Sunnyvale, has recently introduced a new curriculum that incorporates nutrition and enriched learning programs designed to promote mental and physical development in children. The preschool adopts the Montesori method of education and promotes experiential learning. It focuses on creating an environment where children learn inspired by their interest and engagement in activities.
Precious Moments’ new curriculum is formulated with the same basis on Montessori method but with the addition and emphasis on nutrition and enriched learning programs. It mostly revolves around language and literacy development, essential for socializing, communicating, and gathering information; and introduction to a wide range of subjects for building foundation knowledge and understanding.
With the new curriculum, children between the ages of 18 months and 6 years are categorized into three groups. Different goals are set for each group with varying difficulty levels depending on the level of their learning ability. Subjects including language and literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, STEAM, geography, social and emotional development, and physical skills are taught to the children under a structure where the level of complexity of the subjects increase with progression through the age groups. Music and dance remain an integral part of learning in all the age groups.
Under the nutrition program, breakfast and lunch are served every day from an alternating menu that comprises a wide variety of appetizing, healthy and nutritious food items made from mostly organic ingredients. Breakfast menu consists mainly of carbohydrates, protein and fat for keeping children’s’ energy levels high, and lunch features Chinese, American, and Indian dishes.
During the introduction, the preschool’s owner Priyanka Bansai said, “We cannot have everything but whatever we have is precious. Our children are our future. I wanted to start a place where children feel like a second home with second parents (teachers) . I feel love and care can teach anything to anyone.”
About Precious Moment Preschool: Owned by Priyanka Bansal, Precious Moment Preschool is one of the most reputed preschools in Sunnyvale. Offering care to children between the age of 18 months to 6 years, it also operates as a daycare center in Sunnyvale CA.
Media Contact
Precious Moments Preschool
+1 408-685-2261
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter