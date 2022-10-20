Orange Juice Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

The requirement of orange juice has increased due to its rich flavor and high nutritional content such as the presence of vitamin C, potassium.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Juice is extracted by squeezing orange fruit. Orange is a citrus fruit belonging to family Rutaceae produced widely in Brazil, China, and India. Juice is extracted from various species of orange bearing different characteristics such as sweet orange, blood orange, navel oranges, Clementine, tangerine, Valencia, and Hamlin. Orange consists of juice vesicles, also known as citrus kernels,which form the membranous content of endocarp and hold an extreme amount of juice. According to the United States Code of Federal Regulation, orange juice is “unfermented juice obtained from mature oranges of the species Citrus sinensis or of the citrus hybrid commonly called Ambersweet.” Orange fruits have been cultivated from ancient times in China and Southeast Asia. Nutritional properties and health benefits of oranges led to increase in its worldwide consumption. The commercial orange juice industry was developed in the 1920s, and since then the reforms in technology have led to the development of variants in commercial orange juice.

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

Orange juice contains sugars, acids, vitamins, minerals, pectin, and other colored components, which make it a healthy beverage. The production of orange juice is carried out at the household level, by merchant and vendors, and commercially by beverage industries at large scale. Investment in R&D, increasing health & fitness awareness, immunity-boosting properties, high vitamin C content, surge in food processing technology, fortification of orange juice, utilization of orange juice in other drinks, enhanced shelf life& storage conditions, launch of organic orange juice, inclination toward improving product quality, surge in quality control while processing, regulated measurement in Brix,availability of blend of juices, increased distribution channel, increasing production of orange fruit, trade of orange juice, employment generation, health benefits of orange juice, consumption as breakfast beverage, development of variants in orange juices, sanitation control in manufacturing plants, government initiatives, changing eating habits, aseptic packaging, addition of preservatives & sweeteners to enhance palatability, alluring packaging, increasing urbanization,and rising disposable income are the key driving factors for the growth of orange juice market. However, increased competition, traditional practices of extraction, availability of substitute products, unorganized sector,loss of the orange production, and government restrictions hinder the growth of the orange juice market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Mother Dairy,Harmoni Inc., National Grape Cooperative Association Inc., Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Group, JAB Holding Company, Del Monte, Nawon F&B, WANA Beverage, Yangshengtang Co., Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The report notes that the Global Orange Juice Market is highly competitive, with various vendors offering innovative products and services. In addition, the report highlights the growing popularity, which are expected to play a major role in the growth of the Global Orange Juice Market.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Key manufacturers of orange juice are inclined toward enhancing the shelf life and nutritional value of the product. The launch of fortified orange juice, organic orange juice, frozen orange juice, and dehydrated orange juice have presented new growth opportunities. The fortification with calcium, vitamin D, omega 3-fatty acids, and other minerals has increased the requirement of processed orange juice.Surgeof cold fruit pressing techniques and advanced packaging, which can increase the shelf life of the product and make it more attractive has been a factor to increase market share.



Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global orange juiceindustry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global orange juicemarket share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global orange juicemarket growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global orange juicemarket analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

