Indian Animal Husbandry Market to Reach INR 1,574.7 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.66%

DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Animal Husbandry Market Growth: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The Indian animal husbandry market size reached INR 997 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,574.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66% during 2022-2027.

Animal husbandry refers to an agricultural practice of breeding and raising livestock, such as cattle, sheep, horses, and dogs. It involves the management and care of animals while maintaining their genetic qualities and regular behavior. It also includes ensuring proper administration of animals by providing adequate food, shelter, and protection against numerous diseases. Additionally, it promotes animal crossbreeding and strengthens the production of numerous food products such as meat, eggs, and milk. It is gaining widespread prominence across the country due to its several advantages, including proper disposal of animal waste, employment for farmers, and a healthy environment.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Significant growth in the agriculture industry is driving the Indian market. Additionally, the rising investment by the government of India to support animal breeders and promote awareness about animal health is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases in animals is providing a boost to the demand for animal husbandry across the country. Furthermore, the easy availability of products through online and offline organized distribution channels and the advent of home delivery models are significantly supporting its growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preferences towards animal-based food products are impacting the market growth favorably. Other factors, including continuous technological advancements in the agriculture industry and the rising strategic collaboration between major players, are further driving the market in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Segment:

• Sheep and Goat Meat

• Buffalo Meat

• Hides and Skins

• Pig Meat

• Wool and Hair

• Broiler Meat

• Eggs

• Aquaculture

• Insects

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North India

• South India

• East India

• West India

Competitive Landscape:

