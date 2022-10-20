Aptamers Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Top Companies Analysis, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2022-2027

Aptamers Market Report 2022-2027

The global aptamers market is primarily driven by its growing applications as research agents, diagnostics, biosensors, and biomarkers.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aptamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aptamers market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Overview and Application:

Aptamers are single-stranded oligonucleotides that bind various molecules with high affinity and specificity. They are easy to prepare, versatile, highly sensitive, less toxic, and nonimmunogenic. As a result, they are employed in nanotechnology, nanoscience, and nanomedicine as molecular recognition elements. Besides this, as they offer high stability and scalability, aptamers are also utilized in rapid diagnostics, biosensors, and biotechnological applications across the globe.

Aptamers Market Trends and Drivers:

There is currently a rise in the use of aptamers in biomarker and drug discovery as research agents, biosensors, and tools across the globe. This, along with the growing prevalence of severe diseases, such as cancer, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for effective assay techniques based on aptamer therapy. Moreover, aptamers are chemically synthesized antibodies that eliminate batch-to-batch variation and require less time for development. As they also have low molecular weight, they are extensively used in therapeutic and biotechnological applications. Furthermore, leading players are utilizing advanced procedures, such as the chemical modification process, to enhance the therapeutic properties and increase the nuclease resistance of aptamers. This, coupled with considerable investments in research and development (R&D) activities to improve diagnostic devices and drugs and their carriers, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Aptamers Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global aptamers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aptagen LLC

• Aptamer Group

• Aptamer Sciences Inc.

• Aptus Biotech S.L.

• Base Pair Biotechnologies Inc.

• IBA GmbH

• Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Kaneka Corporation)

• NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

• NOXXON Pharma

• SomaLogic Inc.

• TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

• Vivonics Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Nucleic Acid

• Peptide

Breakup by Application:

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

• Research and Developments

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

