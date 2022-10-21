In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and The Greek War of Independence wins BEST Documentary at the Vegas Movie Award

IN SUPPORT OF LIBERTY FILM PROJECT, introduces the little known history of Philadelphia’s support and ties to The Greek War of Independence

HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, October 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Documentary In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and The Greek War of Independence is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ for Best Documentary Short, Award of Prestige.In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and the Greek War of Independence tells the story of introduce the little known history of Philadelphia’s support and ties to the Greek War of Independence, and highlight how Phil- Hellenes in America embraced and echoed Greek values during that period. Narrated by Greek-American Professor of History, Alexander Kitroeff, the film introduced the viewer to early 19th century Philadelphia by utilizing a collection of montages and interviews. A film sponsored by the Greek-American Heritage Society of Philadelphia (GAHSP), it's President Artemis Tami Demetris Tsingiropoulos and Committee Members.In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and the Greek War of Independence has been directed and produced by Eleftherios Kostans. Kostans is a multi-award nominated and winner content creator, director, and producer. He is the Vice President of the Award Winning Production Company 69th Street Productions. Eleftherious Kostans is a veteran international photographer who has worked for a variety of organizations, agencies, and publications. His work has appeared in Time, Newsweek, and People magazines. He worked as a contract photographer for the Philadelphia Inquirer for 10 years, and was a correspondent for Sipa-Press Agency in New York, where he covered regional, national, and global news. As staff photographer at Swarthmore College, his magazine work was recognized by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. His work in the Balkans and Black Sea was featured on the BBC and exhibited at the Greek Consulate in NYC. Eleftherios is the media representative of the Greek American Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and a co-founder of Cosmos Philly, a community-based Web TV and media program.FILM PROJECT CONTRIBUTORS: KOSTIS KOURELIS, PhD (Historian/Scripting/Consulting); CHRIS KOTSAKIS (Animation/Graphics/Consulting); DAVID GEORGE (Voice Actor); ALEXANDER KITROEFF, D.PHIL (Narration/Scripting/Consulting); TOM KOVELESKIE (Cinematographer/Editor); HARRY J. KARAPALIDES, ESQUIRE (Historian/Scripting/Consulting); ADAM GOLDMAN (Producer/Engineer/Musician).In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and the Greek War of Independence managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and the Greek War of Independence to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.