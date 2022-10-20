Bodega Life Bodega Columbo opens on November 28th, 2022. Bodega Life

Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel acquisition, Bodega Hostel, Columbo, the next iconic Bodega Hostel.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant and busy, Colombo is a bustling city filled with sights and sounds that effortlessly combines colonial style buildings with modern life. Experience the sweeping harbour, majestic forts and historic museums. Visit the famous Buddhist temple of Kelaniya Raja Maha Vihara, one of Sri Lanka’s most sacred sites. Wander down Sea Street, home to the Ganeshan, the Old Kathiresan and the New Kathiresan temples. Gaze at local art works in The National Art Gallery in Viharamahadevi Park, also home to the National Museum, which has a beautiful array of ancient royal regalia, antique furniture and demon masks. Colombo is the gateway to one of Sri Lanka’s many other amazing destinations including white sand beaches perfect for surfing, colonial tea plantations, or some amazing temples.

Bodega Columbo has 55 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area. It’s also located in the heart of historic Columbo, the main party area of the city. It has an overwhelming number of things to do: it offers epic pub crawls, walking and biking tours, and a great co-working space for digital nomads. So if you are looking for good people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Bodega, Columbo….Join the Family.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travellers, Bodega Hostels offer adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with plans to move into Europe and the America from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 resorts and urban properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines, and India.

Bodega Hostels – Be Part of the Family