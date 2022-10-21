Loyalty Academy Announces Q4 2022 Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional™ Workshop Schedule
Events in Ireland, US and Africa round out the 2022 certification calendar.DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loyalty Academy™, the global educational platform of Wise Marketer Group, has just completed its first ever Pan European workshop held in Dublin on 20-21 September in partnership with the Irish Loyalty Awards.
“These educational workshops would not be possible without the strong support of our sponsors,” noted Mike Capizzi, Dean of The Loyalty Academy. “Both Epsilon and Stream Loyalty, sponsors of the Pan European event in Dublin, believe in promoting the value of certification, the upskilling of their own people and clients, as well as a deep commitment to improving the professionalism of our industry.”
The Loyalty Academy also announced its series of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional (CLMP™) workshops for the remainder of 2022.
• The CLMP workshop returns to the US for the 4th time in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 2-4, 2022. The event will attract loyalty professionals from the US, Canada, and Latin America. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Registration and details are available here.
• The first South African CLMP workshop will be held 15-17 November in Johannesburg with Deon Olivier, Managing Director Woodstock Loyalty, as regional partner. Sponsors include Achievement Awards, Comarch, Loyalty Plus and Sun International. View CLMP Africa's agenda and register here.
Since 2017 The Loyalty Academy has conducted certification workshops and loyalty educational seminars in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, New Zealand, UAE, and US. Over 450 CLMPs exist today in 32 different global loyalty markets representing the most accomplished group of loyalty professionals in the world.
These workshops enable participants to earn their credentials as a CLMP and join a dynamic and collaborative professional community linked by Customer Loyalty. The 2-day format features loyalty best practices, case studies, interactive discussions and provide a variety of practical tools and tips to improve the participant’s understanding of the loyalty discipline.
About the Wise Marketer Group
The Loyalty Academy is owned and operated by Wise Marketer Group (WMG). WMG is the publisher of TheWiseMarketer.com, the most widely read news source for Customer and Loyalty marketing in the world. With a 15-year history serving the global loyalty marketing industry, it is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty. The Loyalty Academy provides Global Loyalty Education through both online and in-person events. The Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional (CLMP) is the first industry professional certification program, offering the designation to those completing the curriculum.
For details, visit www.TheWiseMarketer.com and www.LoyaltyAcademy.org.
