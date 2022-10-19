ACHeck21 by Payroc Launches ACH Processing for ISVs at Money 20/20
Independent software vendors (ISVs) or organizations looking for more control over ACH processing have a great reason to attend Money 2020 in Vegas.TINLEY PARK,, IL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent software vendors (ISVs) or organizations looking for more control over ACH processing have a great reason to book a flight to Vegas. ACHeck21 by Payroc is launching its successful ACH Software as a Service solution at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, October 23-26, 2022.
“ISVs and large organizations need flexibility and financial freedom. They want to bring their own banking relationships, customize integrations and have full transparency and control of their ACH processing,” says Founder and President Sam Ackley. “The ACHeck21 SaaS solution makes it simple for ISVs or any organization to assume full control. The result? More profit.”
ISV founders looking for that flexibility and freedom can now schedule a demo meeting with ACHeck21 at Money 20/20.
ACHeck21’s RESTful API makes it easy for ISVs to adapt their solutions easily and quickly, instead of being tied up with development time. A no-charge, zero-friction sandbox makes it easy to explore and try new options. And implementations are designed around workflows, so the payment process centers around the merchant’s needs.
“We’re actually the most well-used ACH solution in the industry,” Ackley highlights. “Most ISVs haven’t heard of us because we make payments about our clients, not us.”
Book a Money 20/20 meeting with ACHeck21 at: https://info.acheck21.com/book-a-money2020-meeting
About ACHeck21 by Payroc
ACHeck21 by Payroc is the signature technology of DCS Holding Group, LLC. The base technology, previously branded as CheckData, was released on the market 15 years ago. DCS acquired all rights to the software in 2011 and promptly reimagined the technology’s potential to dramatically alter today’s complex and cumbersome digital transaction landscape. DCS rebranded the technology as ACHeck21 to reflect the expanded focus.
