Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,082 in the last 365 days.

ACHeck21 by Payroc Launches ACH Processing for ISVs at Money 20/20

Independent software vendors (ISVs) or organizations looking for more control over ACH processing have a great reason to attend Money 2020 in Vegas.

TINLEY PARK,, IL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent software vendors (ISVs) or organizations looking for more control over ACH processing have a great reason to book a flight to Vegas. ACHeck21 by Payroc is launching its successful ACH Software as a Service solution at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, October 23-26, 2022.

“ISVs and large organizations need flexibility and financial freedom. They want to bring their own banking relationships, customize integrations and have full transparency and control of their ACH processing,” says Founder and President Sam Ackley. “The ACHeck21 SaaS solution makes it simple for ISVs or any organization to assume full control. The result? More profit.”

ISV founders looking for that flexibility and freedom can now schedule a demo meeting with ACHeck21 at Money 20/20.

ACHeck21’s RESTful API makes it easy for ISVs to adapt their solutions easily and quickly, instead of being tied up with development time. A no-charge, zero-friction sandbox makes it easy to explore and try new options. And implementations are designed around workflows, so the payment process centers around the merchant’s needs.

“We’re actually the most well-used ACH solution in the industry,” Ackley highlights. “Most ISVs haven’t heard of us because we make payments about our clients, not us.”

Book a Money 20/20 meeting with ACHeck21 at: https://info.acheck21.com/book-a-money2020-meeting

About ACHeck21 by Payroc

ACHeck21 by Payroc is the signature technology of DCS Holding Group, LLC. The base technology, previously branded as CheckData, was released on the market 15 years ago. DCS acquired all rights to the software in 2011 and promptly reimagined the technology’s potential to dramatically alter today’s complex and cumbersome digital transaction landscape. DCS rebranded the technology as ACHeck21 to reflect the expanded focus.

O. Sam Ackley
ACHeck21
+1 407-739-0897
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

ACHeck21 by Payroc Launches ACH Processing for ISVs at Money 20/20

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.