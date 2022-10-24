112 Year Old, Closed Armory in Hudson Opening Up Doors - Virtually on Nov 9th for Donors
Hudson Armory in Massachusetts opens its doors to a camera crew on November 9th in honor of Veteran's Day. Senator Eldridge to present $50K w/ National Guard.
The livestream on November 9th inside the Armory will be the first time some residents will have seen inside in over 50 years. It is vital to honor our past and shape our future.”HUDSON, MA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic, castle-inspired National Guard Armory in Hudson, MA has captivated MetroWest citizens for over a century, but has been off limits to the public for decades. The Armory was designed by the same architect as Fenway Park and built in 1910 for the Military Volunteer Militia.
— Tom Desmond, President of Hudson Cultural Alliance
After nearly 112 years, the Hudson Armory was at risk of being lost forever to condos or demolition, until the community banded together to save it.
The local residents who formed a non-profit organization, the Hudson Cultural Alliance, to convert the building into a Cultural and Performing Arts Center serving MetroWest, took over the building at the end of August 2022. The building is not yet able to host the public in person due to required safety renovations, but in response to the thousands who asked for it, the HCA is hosting a virtual sneak peek.
On November 9th from 12-2pm, a film crew will be let in to Live-Stream the first public tour of the Armory in decades and celebrate it’s military history for Veteran’s Day. Stories will be shared that have been gathered by those who served at the site spanning from the early 1900’s to more recent history.
The event will host a $50,000 big-check presentation from Senator Jamie Eldridge & Representative Kate Hogan who will address the viewers. The National Guard and several veteran’s organizations will be in attendance to share in the rich history and celebration.
Several give-aways will occur during the event to local businesses including gift cards and 10 coveted tickets to the Bettencourt Clan’s Turkey Jam Nov 27th (Nuno Bettencourt of the band Extreme) Turkey Jam
The livestream is open to anyone who has donates 35+ to the Armory. To learn more and reserve your spot visit HudsonArmoryProject.org/livestream
