Technossus Appoints New CEO, IT Consulting Veteran, Liem Vu
Orange County, CA-based IT Consulting & Software Development Firm Selects Former Pariveda MVP, Nuedesic COO as CEO.
Technossus built a solid reputation for delivering productive technology innovation to global corporations, and, as CEO, Liem VU will help us take the company to new heights.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technossus announced today that Liem Vu has been appointed as the new CEO of Technossus USA. An experienced business leader, Vu will succeed Ravnish Balla and assume responsibilities on October 17. Ravnish Balla will remain with the company as an active partner along with Giri Kalluri & Kevin Castle, Technossus’ Global Management Board.
Vu leverages his experience in all aspects of consulting, allowing him to be effective at implementing top and bottom-line improvements throughout the business. He has led high-performing teams with purpose at companies like KPMG, Hitachi Consulting, and Pariveda Solutions, among others. Across all these companies, he has consistently grown his teams and the business year after year.
“We are thrilled to add Liem’s proven successful business-building methods to our organization,” said Ravnish Balla. “Technossus has built a solid reputation for delivering productive technology innovation to leading global corporations since 2008, and Liem will help us build upon our existing track record to take the company to new heights.”
Leading from the front and with integrity, Vu has built teams serving clients such as Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Toyota, NFL, Standard Chartered, and many others. For these companies, he and his teams have architected and delivered solutions in areas like Cloud, AI/ML Analytics, Digital Services, Enterprise Data Architecture, CRM, etc. Liem focuses on developing strong, lasting relationships, which have been the key to his long history of success with his teams and clients.
“Liem has developed a unique perspective for a consulting business, where he strives to enable and unleash the full potential of the people around him,” said Kevin Castle. “He believes that the sum is always greater than the parts and values teamwork above all,” adds Giri Kalluri.
”I am truly excited to join the talented team at Technossus,” adds Vu. “My vision is to grow the company the right way, by aligning all that we do best with the clients and enterprise projects that best match our strengths.” By joining Technossus, Vu seeks to advance a storied career spanning over 30 years in Consulting.
About Technossus
Technossus helps companies reach their potential by optimizing the technology they use to operate, grow, and improve engagement with their customers. We provide world-class IT consulting and enterprise software development services to help global innovators leverage the latest available technology and solutions. Technossus delivers unmatched levels of quality in the fields of End-to-end Software Engineering & Testing; AI & Machine Learning Application Development; Cloud Migration, Integration, & Optimization; IT Functional & Technical Role Staffing, and Enterprise Software Processes Management.
